Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von: “I’m glad he cried and he got it out”

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von on the ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast.

It was during the interview that ‘Tarzan’ opened up about his own childhood trauma growing up with an abusive father.

On YouTube, Dricus Du Plessis shared his reaction to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von:

“It is what it is. I’m glad he cried and he got it out, it’s the end of that. I think we give him a lot more credit than he deserves in terms of mindset. I don’t think he thinks about anything. I think he goes out there and he fights, he fights the way Sean Strickland fights. He always has and he’s an incredible fighter. I have a lot of respect for him as a fighter.”

Continuing the 29-year-old believes Strickland is a hypocrite:

“Do I think he’s a hypocrite? 100 percent. Obviously, you know, childhood trauma is something you can’t help but you know, if you know what it feels like to be the one on the receiving end of such trauma, don’t inflict it on others because that’s exactly what he does. So yes, I mean I feel bad for him. I don’t think any kid deserves that ever.”

In conclusion, Dricus Du Plessis said (h/t MMANews):

“I think he’s used to being the bully and he’s not used to being bullied. I don’t have to hammer on that. I already won that fight. I won that press conference and I don’t want to keep hammering on the same thing. He cried on Theo Von’s podcast, I guess it was terrible and like I said, no kid deserves that.”

Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) will be making his first middleweight title defense at UFC 297 when he gets in the Octagon with Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) on Saturday January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

