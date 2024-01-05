Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von: “I’m glad he cried and he got it out”

By Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von on the ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

It was during the interview that ‘Tarzan’ opened up about his own childhood trauma growing up with an abusive father.

On YouTube, Dricus Du Plessis shared his reaction to Sean Strickland’s emotional interview with Theo Von:

“It is what it is. I’m glad he cried and he got it out, it’s the end of that. I think we give him a lot more credit than he deserves in terms of mindset. I don’t think he thinks about anything. I think he goes out there and he fights, he fights the way Sean Strickland fights. He always has and he’s an incredible fighter. I have a lot of respect for him as a fighter.”

Continuing the 29-year-old believes Strickland is a hypocrite:

“Do I think he’s a hypocrite? 100 percent. Obviously, you know, childhood trauma is something you can’t help but you know, if you know what it feels like to be the one on the receiving end of such trauma, don’t inflict it on others because that’s exactly what he does. So yes, I mean I feel bad for him. I don’t think any kid deserves that ever.”

In conclusion, Dricus Du Plessis said (h/t MMANews):

“I think he’s used to being the bully and he’s not used to being bullied. I don’t have to hammer on that. I already won that fight. I won that press conference and I don’t want to keep hammering on the same thing. He cried on Theo Von’s podcast, I guess it was terrible and like I said, no kid deserves that.”

Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) will be making his first middleweight title defense at UFC 297 when he gets in the Octagon with Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) on Saturday January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Do you agree with ‘Stillknocks’ that although feeling bad for what Strickland went through during childhood, the fighter himself is a bully?

Who will you be betting on to be the victor come UFC 297?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

Related

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC

Sean O’Malley challenges Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers: “100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024
Sean Strickland, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, UFC, US President
UFC

Sean Strickland reacts after former US President Bill Clinton is named in new Jeffrey Epstein documents: “Bring back the rope”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Sean Strickland is reacting after former US President Bill Clinton is named in the new Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reminds Sean Strickland why “all bets are off” in trash talk with Ian Machado Garry

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has weighed in on Sean Strickland’s recent war of words with Ian Machado Garry.

Jorge Masvidal, Unretired, UFC
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen shuts down talks of Jorge Masvidal fighting Leon Edwards at UFC 300, names the only opponent ‘Gamebred’ will take

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on who Jorge Masvidal could face at UFC 300.

Mayra Bueno Silva
Raquel Pennington

Mayra Bueno Silva shares honest take on upcoming UFC 297 title bout with Raquel Pennington: “Nobody wants to watch this fight”

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

Mayra Bueno Silva has given her honest take on her upcoming UFC 297 title showdown with Raquel Pennington.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3 rumors swirl after ‘Stylebender’ shares photo of his updated physique

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024
Chris Weidman
UFC

Former champion Chris Weidman reportedly booked to return at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is reportedly set to return to the Octagon in March at UFC Atlantic City.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Sean O'Malley details plan to finish this year as biggest star in sports: "I will be as big as Conor"

Josh Evanoff - January 4, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that he will end this year as the biggest name in sports.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants his next fight to be for the undisputed title: “Come on”

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to be frustrated with how the division is playing out.

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria lays out plan to fight Conor McGregor after beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Ilia Topuria is expecting to have a massive 2024.