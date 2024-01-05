Sean Strickland reacts after former US President Bill Clinton is named in new Jeffrey Epstein documents: “Bring back the rope”

By Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Sean Strickland is reacting after former US President Bill Clinton is named in the new Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Sean Strickland, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, UFC, US President

Epstein, a millionaire known for his associations with celebrities, politicians, billionaires and academic stars, became the subject of a police investigation in Palm Beach, Florida back in 2005. Epstein was accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Actually, dozens of underage girls came forward with similar claims, but ultimately the financier plead guilty in 2008 to just one charge, serving 13 months in a jail work-release program.

That was only the beginning of legal troubles for Epstein, as federal prosecutors in New York charged him again in 2019 with sex trafficking. Epstein is said to have killed himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10th of 2019 while awaiting trial.

It was just yesterday that the news medias were ‘a buzz’ over previously sealed court documents in the Epstein case, which were ultimately released to the public.

The unsealed documents were a who’s who of people involved with Epstein over the years.

Current UFC champion Sean Strickland has decided to weigh in on the fact that former president Bill Clinton is among the names cited in court documents.

Taking to ‘X‘, the often-controversial Strickland posted:

“Shock and awe of Bill Clinton being a pedophile. Nothing is going to happen to him, nothing will happen to any of these f**ks.

Epstein didn’t kill himself..

2 broken cameras, sleeping guards…

You can go down the list of the elite’s crimes. Zero punishment. Bring back the rope”

There you have it, ‘Tarzan’ is playing judge and jury claiming the ‘elites’ get zero punishment for their crimes.

Currently Strickland (27-5 MMA) is preparing to defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Do you agree with Sean Strickland that the elite get zero punishment for their crimes?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

