Aljamain Sterling was shocked by the dismal pay-per-view numbers generated from UFC 292 fight with Sean O’Malley

By Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he was surprised by the PPV numbers generated from his fight against Sean O’Malley.

Aljamain Sterling posing

Earlier this year, Aljamain Sterling was able to defeat Henry Cejudo and successfully retain his UFC bantamweight championship. Then, just a matter of months later, he went up against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. While it was a quick turnaround, many still felt as if Sterling was the favorite to get the win.

In the end, Sean O’Malley got the job done with an emphatic knockout win to claim the belt at 135 pounds. Now, Sterling is preparing for a shift to featherweight, whereas ‘Suga’ will defend his strap against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera next year.

In a recent video on his channel, Sterling spoke candidly about the PPV sales for his battle with O’Malley.

Sterling questions O’Malley

“I got the pay-per-view numbers, and me and her were going through it, and I’m just like, ‘These are the numbers that this guy was trying to say he’s this big pay-per-view star?’” Sterling said on his YouTube channel without revealing the specific figure. “I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ When I saw the numbers, I literally said to her, ‘If I had any idea this is what the numbers would have been, if I could have predicted that this is what it would have been, my ass would have waited and taken my vacation then.’”

“I rolled the dice,” Sterling said. “I trusted that the bag was going to be this blow-me-away kind of thing, bigger than all the other ones. It wasn’t. With that being said, it is what it is. I’m still happy I made some extra money. I had a really good year. I can’t complain about that. Life’s good. I can take care of myself. I can take care of my family.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Aljamain Sterling? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

