Aljamain Sterling was shocked by the dismal pay-per-view numbers generated from UFC 292 fight with Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he was surprised by the PPV numbers generated from his fight against Sean O’Malley.

Earlier this year, Aljamain Sterling was able to defeat Henry Cejudo and successfully retain his UFC bantamweight championship. Then, just a matter of months later, he went up against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. While it was a quick turnaround, many still felt as if Sterling was the favorite to get the win.

In the end, Sean O’Malley got the job done with an emphatic knockout win to claim the belt at 135 pounds. Now, Sterling is preparing for a shift to featherweight, whereas ‘Suga’ will defend his strap against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera next year.

In a recent video on his channel, Sterling spoke candidly about the PPV sales for his battle with O’Malley.