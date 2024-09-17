Sean O’Malley calls for his UFC 306 loss to Merab Dvalishvili to be overturned: “Won 2 of the last 3 rounds!”

Sean O’Malley Keeps “Undefeated” Act Alive Post-UFC 306

Sean O’Malley has taken to his X account to claim that he has actually beaten Merab Dvalishvili for winning two of the last three rounds.

Suga State athletic commission BREAKING NEWS

Suga won 2 of the last 3 rounds!!

Fight Over turned. Suga won! — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 16, 2024

As one would expect, O’Malley has gotten some backlash over the social media post. The “Suga” show had also claimed to be undefeated despite being stopped by Marlon “Chito” Vera back in 2020. O’Malley may have avenged that defeat via one-sided unanimous decision, but the fact remains he has two losses on his pro MMA record.

How O’Malley rebounds from losing the UFC bantamweight title will be interesting to follow. With that said, don’t expect “Suga” to return to the Octagon anytime soon. O’Malley has said that he needs time to heal from his injuries, and he recently told Adin Ross that he will undergo surgery in October for a torn labrum.

O’Malley said he suffered the injury 10 weeks before his showdown with Dvalishvili. The time frame for O’Malley’s return isn’t known at this time. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on “Suga” Sean O’Malley.