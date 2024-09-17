Sean O’Malley calls for his UFC 306 loss to Merab Dvalishvili to be overturned: “Won 2 of the last 3 rounds!”

By Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024

Sean O’Malley is once again sticking to the “undefeated” gimmick following UFC 306.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley put the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306. Things didn’t go “Suga’s” way, as Dvalishvili stuck to him like glue for five rounds. While O’Malley had some moments of success, such as a stinging body shot late in the fight, it simply wasn’t enough to maintain his gold on the 135-pound gold.

Dvalishvili is the new UFC bantamweight champion, but O’Malley continues to play up his “unbeaten” shtick.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SAYS HE’S TAKING AN EXTENDED BREAK AFTER UFC 306: “NO ONE IS NEXT”

Sean O’Malley Keeps “Undefeated” Act Alive Post-UFC 306

Sean O’Malley has taken to his X account to claim that he has actually beaten Merab Dvalishvili for winning two of the last three rounds.

“Suga State athletic commission BREAKING NEWS Suga won 2 of the last 3 rounds!! Fight Over turned. Suga won!”

As one would expect, O’Malley has gotten some backlash over the social media post. The “Suga” show had also claimed to be undefeated despite being stopped by Marlon “Chito” Vera back in 2020. O’Malley may have avenged that defeat via one-sided unanimous decision, but the fact remains he has two losses on his pro MMA record.

How O’Malley rebounds from losing the UFC bantamweight title will be interesting to follow. With that said, don’t expect “Suga” to return to the Octagon anytime soon. O’Malley has said that he needs time to heal from his injuries, and he recently told Adin Ross that he will undergo surgery in October for a torn labrum.

O’Malley said he suffered the injury 10 weeks before his showdown with Dvalishvili. The time frame for O’Malley’s return isn’t known at this time. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

