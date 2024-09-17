Michael Chandler reveals he was offered to fight Max Holloway at UFC 306: “If I was Max, I wouldn’t have taken the fight either”
Michael Chandler has claimed a bout with Max Holloway was on the table for UFC 306, but he understands why it didn’t materialize.
Chandler will not be getting his mega fight with Conor McGregor, and has settled for a rematch with Charles Oliveira. The two will meet at UFC 309.
There was a chance we could’ve seen Chandler vs. Holloway at UFC 306, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Chandler has explained why the matchup with “Blessed” failed to come to fruition.
Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway Wasn’t Meant to Be for UFC 306
Michael Chandler spoke to reporters during a recent media scrum and revealed that a clash with Max Holloway was a possibility for Noche UFC (h/t MMAFighting.com).
“I think it was realistic for me because I was already in camp, in shape, and ready to go,” Chandler explained. “I bring that up, not to… you know, guys throw these things out there to act like tough guys — I don’t do this to act like a tough guy. If I was Max, I wouldn’t have taken the fight either. I was pumped up that, maybe, it was a possible opportunity — Chandler vs. Holloway, BMF belt, at the Sphere [at UFC 306] — but if I was him, I wouldn’t have taken it either.
“He was on vacation, or doing something, he was enjoying some well-deserved time off and wasn’t ready to get in a camp and fight someone like me.”
Holloway will be challenging Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 308 on October 26th. “Blessed” has a chance to add to his already stellar career if he can unseat Topuria, who has a ton of hype surrounding him.
