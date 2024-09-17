Michael Chandler reveals he was offered to fight Max Holloway at UFC 306: “If I was Max, I wouldn’t have taken the fight either”

By Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024

Michael Chandler has claimed a bout with Max Holloway was on the table for UFC 306, but he understands why it didn’t materialize.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway

Chandler will not be getting his mega fight with Conor McGregor, and has settled for a rematch with Charles Oliveira. The two will meet at UFC 309.

There was a chance we could’ve seen Chandler vs. Holloway at UFC 306, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Chandler has explained why the matchup with “Blessed” failed to come to fruition.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER SAYS HE’S “NOT MAD” AT CONOR MCCREGOR FOR HOLDING UP HIS UFC CAREER: “HE’S EARNED EVERY RIGHT TO DO WHAT HE WANTS”

Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway Wasn’t Meant to Be for UFC 306

Michael Chandler spoke to reporters during a recent media scrum and revealed that a clash with Max Holloway was a possibility for Noche UFC (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I think it was realistic for me because I was already in camp, in shape, and ready to go,” Chandler explained. “I bring that up, not to… you know, guys throw these things out there to act like tough guys — I don’t do this to act like a tough guy. If I was Max, I wouldn’t have taken the fight either. I was pumped up that, maybe, it was a possible opportunity — Chandler vs. Holloway, BMF belt, at the Sphere [at UFC 306] — but if I was him, I wouldn’t have taken it either.

“He was on vacation, or doing something, he was enjoying some well-deserved time off and wasn’t ready to get in a camp and fight someone like me.”

Holloway will be challenging Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 308 on October 26th. “Blessed” has a chance to add to his already stellar career if he can unseat Topuria, who has a ton of hype surrounding him.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley calls for his UFC 306 loss to Merab Dvalishvili to be overturned: “Won 2 of the last 3 rounds!”

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024
Irene Aldana punched by Norma Dumont UFC 306
UFC

Irene Aldana issues statement after suffering one of the worst cuts in history at UFC 306: “Off to recover and ready for the next one”

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024

Irene Aldana has released a statement after enduring one of the most gnarly cuts seen in combat sports.

Merab Dvalishvili and UFC 306
Merab Dvalishvili

What's next for the stars of UFC 306?

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

The UFC held its first-ever event at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday for a solid UFC 306 card, that saw two titles on the line.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley says he's taking an extended break after UFC 306: "No one is next"

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will follow Israel Adesanya’s lead by taking a long break from competition following his recent defeat.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Georgian fans go berserk as Merab Dvalishvili wins a UFC title

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili gave Georgians a new role model to look up to after his triumphant showing at UFC 306.

Terence Crawford, Kendrick Lamar

Terence Crawford comments on "Intentional" Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov responds after Merab Dvalishvili title potential title shot: "When Merab's friend..."

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov believes he’s still next in line for UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises 'awesome champion' Alex Pereria after meeting at Noche UFC: "He was so humble"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

UFC heavyweight Jon Jones has nothing but respect for fellow champion Alex Pereira.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski open to interim title fight against Diego Lopes for UFC return: "You never know"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement: "Give me my undisputed title"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is ready to fight Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.