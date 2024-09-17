Irene Aldana issues statement after suffering one of the worst cuts in history at UFC 306: “Off to recover and ready for the next one”

Irene Aldana has released a statement after enduring one of the most gnarly cuts seen in combat sports.

Aldana shared the Octagon with Norma Dumont at UFC 306 this past Saturday night. Not only did Aldana fall short via unanimous decision, but she also suffered a huge gash on her forehead. If anything, one can’t deny the toughness of the 23-fight veteran, who is already looking forward to getting back to business.

Aldana might be feeling the effects of Noche UFC, but the deep wound might as well just be a scratch for the ex-title challenger.

In a post on her Instagram account, Irene Aldana provided an update on how she’s feeling after being battered at UFC 306.

“Another day at the office. It was amazing to be a part of this #nocheufc event … I’m doing great… thank you all for your support and love. Off to recover and ready for the next one.”

Aldana now falls to 15-8 in her pro MMA career. She’s 1-1 since dropping a unanimous decision to Amanda Nunes in a UFC bantamweight title fight.

When Aldana lost to “The Lioness,” she vowed to eventually capture UFC gold. At the time, she issued a statement on social media.

“But the goal is still clear and the objective is still that 4th belt… I promised you and I’m going to fulfil it… whatever the cost.

“I have already identified this blockage, I know what I have to do and this will NOT happen again… I give you my word! I’ll be back for all those people who believe in me. If I have learned anything from this sport, it is to always get up.”

Time could be running out for the 36-year-old, who finds herself further away from a second UFC title opportunity.