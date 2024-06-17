Sean O’Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Paul and Perry will come face-to-face on July 20, at an event hosted by Most Valuable Promotions. Paul was originally set to face boxing legend Mike Tyson in his return before Tyson withdrew due to a medical issue.

Regardless of the Perry fight result, Paul and Tyson will square off in November to allow Tyson to fully recover from his ailment.

Perry, a former UFC fighter who has emerged as the face of bare-knuckle fighting, will make his professional boxing return against Paul. It’s his second career professional boxing match and his first since 2015.

Perry presents some unique puzzles for Paul to solve inside the ring, and O’Malley feels Paul will be in for a firefight.