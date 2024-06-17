Sean O’Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

By Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Paul and Perry will come face-to-face on July 20, at an event hosted by Most Valuable Promotions. Paul was originally set to face boxing legend Mike Tyson in his return before Tyson withdrew due to a medical issue.

Regardless of the Perry fight result, Paul and Tyson will square off in November to allow Tyson to fully recover from his ailment.

Perry, a former UFC fighter who has emerged as the face of bare-knuckle fighting, will make his professional boxing return against Paul. It’s his second career professional boxing match and his first since 2015.

Perry presents some unique puzzles for Paul to solve inside the ring, and O’Malley feels Paul will be in for a firefight.

Sean O’Malley picks Jake Paul to beat Mike Perry

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley weighed in on Paul vs. Perry.

“I think Jake Paul beats Mike Perry,” O’Malley predicted. “I think it’s more of a competitive match, [Mike Tyson] is a little bit too aged, weathered. But I think Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul is a very interesting, very competitive fight, probably the most competitive fight that Jake’s had outside of Tommy Fury…

“I’m very interested to see it…that’s a tough fight to predict. Mike’s in it, but he’s in bare-knuckle, it’s a different sport. Different size, space to fight in, range, it’s very similar but very different. Jake’s been boxing, Mike’s been bare-knuckle boxing.”

Perry is fresh off a win over Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV. He is 5-0 in BKFC with wins over former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.

Paul most recently defeated Ryan Bourland in March after back-to-back wins over Nate Diaz and Andre August in 2023. His lone defeat came against Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023.

O’Malley is immensely intrigued by Paul vs. Perry, and one of the biggest boxing fights of the year could be an all-out war later this summer.

