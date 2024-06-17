Rampage Jackson defends ‘young legend’ Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal: “He’s done a lot for our sport”

By Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

Rampage Jackson has taken up for former UFC champion Conor McGregor in light of his recent injury.

‘The Notorious’ was slated to headline UFC 303 later this month against Michael Chandler. The bout was going to be his first, since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Nearly three years removed from that injury, Conor McGregor was set to return opposite ‘Iron’ in a welterweight contest.

However, that bout will need to wait. As first reported by Ariel Helwani and later confirmed by the UFC, Conor McGregor is dealing with an unspecified injury. Due to that injury, the Irishman will have to wait to make his return to the cage. According to recent reports, McGregor is now hoping to fight in August or September.

Since the Irishman’s withdrawal from UFC 303, many fans and fighters have taken aim at Conor McGregor. Some believe that the former two-weight champion will never fight again, and that’s fine with Rampage Jackson. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion discussed McGregor’s injury.

Rampage Jackson defends ‘young legend’ Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal

There, Rampage Jackson took up for the former champion. The PRIDE legend added that he would watch Conor McGregor do just about anything, as he’s a legitimate fan of him. Not only because of his fighting style and success but because of what the Irishman has done for MMA as a sport.

“Conor McGregor’s a f*cking hundred-millionaire. What the f*ck are you doing? What the f*ck are you doing out there fighting?” Rampage Jackson stated on The MMA Hour earlier today. “You’ve only got to do that shit for the love and one day if you’re not feeling it, f*ck it! He doesn’t need that s*it. I can’t blame him [for not fighting].”

He continued, “If I was that rich and I had any ounce of pain in my body? F*ck no. I would pull out of the fight too. No, if I’m being one hundred, if I was that rich and still fighting, I would be doing it purely for the love because I still love competing. That’s why I’m still doing this Bloodsport [wrestling] and everything… Conor McGregor is a young legend of the game. Let that man do what he wants to do, let him keep entertaining you all.”

What do you make of these comments about former UFC champion Conor McGregor? Do you agree with Rampage Jackson?

