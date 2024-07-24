Daniel Pineda expects Nathaniel Wood fight at UFC 304 to end early: “One of us is getting knocked out”

By Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024

Daniel Pineda expects his UFC 304 fight against Nathaniel Wood to end early.

Daniel Pineda

Pineda hasn’t fought in over a year, due to an opponent withdrawing from a fight and then him getting hurt. He ended up getting booked to fight Wood at UFC 304 in England, which he is eager to go fight in enemy territory.

“At first when I signed the contract I didn’t know it was in England, fighting at three in the morning, I don’t think anybody is looking forward to that. It is what it is. Going into enemy territory and on a big UFC card, I’m excited,” Pineda said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Pineda says he wasn’t too familiar with Wood, he is excited to fight him due to them being similar in size.

“I wasn’t too familiar, I don’t look up a lot of guys, I don’t keep up with a lot of guys, but I’ve seen him fight, he beat Fili, and I fought Fili. That is the time I saw him, I’m just happy I’m fighting a guy my size, everyone else is way taller than me,” Pineda said.

With Daniel Pineda getting the chance to fight someone his size, he believes his power will be the difference. But, Pineda knows he is a kill-or-be-killed fighter and expects this fight to end by knockout whether it’s him getting his hand raised or losing.

“One of us is getting knocked out. I’m going to get knocked out, or he is going to get knocked out or submitted, one of them two,” Pineda said.

Ultimately, Pineda believes if he gets past Wood he should get another crack at a ranked opponent. Pineda knows fans want to see him fight, and he is hopeful to get another exciting matchup next time out.

“It will get me up there in the top 20, I’ve been having bad luck with the top 15 guys… I’ve had good fights with everybody, they have all been exciting, and bonuses,” Pineda concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

