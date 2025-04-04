Former UFC champion questions Sean O’Malley’s personal changes ahead of UFC 316
Aljamain Sterling isn’t convinced that Sean O’Malley’s lifestyle adjustments are the answer to his hopes of regaining UFC gold.
O’Malley lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Merab Dvalishvili in their UFC 306 title fight back in Sept. 2024. The “Sugar” show had to be sidelined after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his left hip. Upon his return to action, O’Malley will be receiving a title rematch against “The Machine” at UFC 316 on June 7.
On a recent edition of the “TimboSugarShow,” O’Malley revealed that he has given up marijuana use, social media, and partying to focus on his fighting career.
Sterling Unsure O’Malley’s Changes Will Help
Aljamain Sterling took to his YouTube channel to assess Sean O’Malley’s decision to give up some of the hobbies that made him a superstar (via MMAJunkie).
“So which part did it say, ‘Yeah, and I added in wrestling training sessions,’” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “I mean of course, maybe he is. It’s just funny that everyone made such a big thing, ‘Oh he’s changing his life, he’s giving up the Mary Jane.’
“I’m like, those are the things that technically made you who you are and a champion. So, for someone to tell me to go cold turkey, no more drinking, no edibles, nothing, I’m going to look at them like, ‘This is what got me here, why would I stop?’”
Sterling mentioned the fact that rising welterweight Carlos Prates is consistently knocking his opponents out despite smoking cigarettes. The “Funk Master” doesn’t believe O’Malley’s habits outside the Octagon were holding him back.
In the past, fighters such as Jon Jones have admitted to partying close to fight night and still having resounding success. Jones’ case was rather extreme, and he is considered by many to be the best fighter in pro MMA history. Every fighter is different, and time will tell whether or not O’Malley’s adjustments will pay off.
