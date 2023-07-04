Sean O’Malley believes he could take over top spot in pound-for-pound rankings by defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley has, perhaps jokingly, suggested he could become the new pound-for-pound number one fighter in the UFC if he beats Aljamain Sterling.

At UFC 292, Sean O’Malley’s chance at glory arrives. He will battle Aljamain Sterling with the UFC bantamweight championship on the line. If he wins, he will finally become a world champion at the highest level – something he’s promised to do for years. It’s a quick turnaround for Sterling, of course, who faced Henry Cejudo back in May.

But ‘Suga’ won’t care about that. All he cares about is getting his hands on the gold. It’s likely to be a pretty competitive match-up, although many are still favoring the champ to retain.

In terms of what’s at stake, O’Malley seems to believe that he could make quite the leap by overcoming ‘Funk Master’.

“I feel like you’ve gotta give Aljo above Charles [in pound-for-pound rankings], just considering he’s champ and he’s defended the belt three times.”