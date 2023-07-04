Sean O’Malley believes he could take over top spot in pound-for-pound rankings by defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292
Sean O’Malley has, perhaps jokingly, suggested he could become the new pound-for-pound number one fighter in the UFC if he beats Aljamain Sterling.
At UFC 292, Sean O’Malley’s chance at glory arrives. He will battle Aljamain Sterling with the UFC bantamweight championship on the line. If he wins, he will finally become a world champion at the highest level – something he’s promised to do for years. It’s a quick turnaround for Sterling, of course, who faced Henry Cejudo back in May.
But ‘Suga’ won’t care about that. All he cares about is getting his hands on the gold. It’s likely to be a pretty competitive match-up, although many are still favoring the champ to retain.
In terms of what’s at stake, O’Malley seems to believe that he could make quite the leap by overcoming ‘Funk Master’.
“I feel like you’ve gotta give Aljo above Charles [in pound-for-pound rankings], just considering he’s champ and he’s defended the belt three times.”
O’Malley wants P4P glory
“Number seven [Sterling], best pound-for-pound in the world. If I win, you know what I do baby, if I win I’m f***ing number one! We’ve seen that s*** before. Watch me go from not ranked pound-for-pound to number one!”
Sean’s brother said that he deserves such an accolade, but they were both having a good laugh and a joke throughout. As such, you’d have to think he wasn’t saying it with all too much seriousness in his heart, but you can never be sure in this game.
Aljamain Sterling has been a great champion, despite what many will suggest. On the flip side, O’Malley has the star power necessary to take the 135-pound division to a whole new level if he so desires.
