Chael Sonnen reveals he was previously ‘catfished by Aspen Ladd’

Chael Sonnen is revealing that he was previously ‘catfished by Aspen Ladd’.

Chael Sonnen proclaimed last week that Mark Zuckerberg contacted him sharing news he had booked a fight against Elon Musk in a battle of the billionaires at UFC 300.

The claim was immediately denied by a representative for the Meta CEO.

Apparently it was all a prank and Sonnen was ‘taken in’ by a Zuckerberg impersonator. And apparently, this isn’t the first time Sonnen has been fooled.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Chael Sonnen shared his other ‘catfish’ story:

“I’ve been catfished before. I got catfished – I got catfished by Aspen Ladd.”

“This was early Aspen Ladd, this is like one or two weight misses Aspen.”

Continuing, the 46-year-old analyst said he shared messages with who he thought was the representative for the up and coming bantamweight Ladd (11-4 MMA) for over six months (h/t MMAFighting):

“I got a long DM, and it was very clear that this was a copy and paste. And somewhere in there they made the mistake of referencing Laspen Add, which is not Aspen Ladd, which is not how you would speak. Right? I’m not going to send you a message and go ‘Chael Sonnen’ will be on the such and such ‘I would say, ‘Me, I’.”

“So I had them. I had them. I called them out on it. I said, ‘Hey, WTF. This is a copy and paste, for one, which changes everything.’ Right? And the gal was like, ‘Oh my God! Yeah, you’re right. I’m not (Ladd). I thought you knew that. I’m not Aspen Ladd. Here’s who I am.”

Concluding, Chael Sonnen said:

“She’s a great gal, friends with UFC executive Reed Harris, ends up calling me because she got the number from a mutual friend. I’m just saying, it was a small world and she wasn’t trying to fool me, but I was fooled.”

It happens, and obviously it’s clear how cautious and thorough the media industry needs to be in confirming sources are on the up and up.

As for an actual fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, while speculation says it’s going to happen, there has been no formal confirmation to date.

Would you like to see a battle of the billionaires?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!