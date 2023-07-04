Dricus du Plessis slams Israel Adesanya for bringing race into the conversation: “I don’t like that narrative at all”

By Harry Kettle - July 4, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has hit out at rival Israel Adesanya for bringing race into their ongoing middleweight feud.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis

This weekend, Dricus du Plessis faces the biggest fight of his career. He’ll go head to head with Robert Whittaker in an attempt to secure a shot at the UFC middleweight championship. If he wins, he’ll collide with Israel Adesanya later in the year. He is, however, seen by many as the underdog in this contest.

The South African sensation is unbeaten in the UFC but up to this point, perhaps his most notable moment came when he started a feud with Israel Adesanya. It came about when du Plessis suggested he would be the first African UFC champion to live and reside on the continent. Of course, it was said in a somewhat contentious manner, leading to a war of words.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA RESPONDS TO COMMENTS MADE BY DRICUS DU PLESSIS REGARDING HIS AFRICAN AUTHENTICITY: “I WILL GLADLY DRAG HIS CARCASS ACROSS SOUTH AFRICA”

After Adesanya seemingly brought race into the discussion, du Plessis decided to hit back in a recent interview.

“The fact that Israel Adesanya brought race into the conversation – that anybody brings race into a conversation like this – that was disgusting,” Du Plessis said. “I thought that was terrible, I thought that was taking a step backwards. I was obviously shocked, I couldn’t believe it when I saw it.I couldn’t believe when I heard that race was brought into it. To be honest with you, I felt like the world of sports just took a step backwards. And that was ridiculous to make it about that.”

du Plessis questions Adesanya

“I was really disappointed, and Adesanya as a champion has some sort of a responsibility. I think for him saying that – it doesn’t offend me at all, I’m not offended at all at any racial slurs that he called me. It doesn’t offend me. But the fact that that’s the example that he’s setting as a champion. That’s a little bit – I don’t think that belongs to a champion’s character, I don’t believe that’s the message you want to send. I don’t like that narrative at all. But at the end of the day, I’m the guy that’s going to take the belt home to Africa. Where I live.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Dricus du Plessis? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

