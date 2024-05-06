Sean O’Malley denies Merab Dvalishvili’s claim of UFC 306 title fight at Sphere
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has denied that a title fight against Merab Dvalishvili is set for UFC 306.
For the longest time now, it’s seemed as if Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is inevitable. Both men have made it clear that they want the fight to happen, and it’s just a case of seeing when the promotion will get it booked.
Recently, Dvalishvili claimed that he will take on O’Malley as part of the UFC 306 pay-per-view event later this year. The show is set to take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, in what will be a real landmark card for the company.
Now, though, the aforementioned ‘Suga’ has reacted to this news by suggesting that nothing has been made official.
Sean O’Malley responds to reports of him and Merab Dvalishvili fighting at The Sphere
O’Malley’s update
“Merab at the sphere is not targeted as far as I know. I’ve been pushing for that but UFC hasn’t said anything.”
Regardless of whether or not it’s booked yet, this would certainly be a mammoth title collision to book for the Sphere. We all know that they’ll work hard to put on a blockbuster card, especially given how unique the venue actually is. O’Malley is known as one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts, whereas Merab seems to be getting more and more fans with each and every passing day.
In a general sense, the bantamweight division is on fire at the moment. So, hopefully, they’re able to showcase that on a big stage like this one.
How do you feel about the possibility of Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili headlining at the Sphere for UFC 306? If that contest does go ahead, who would you favor to leave with the championship? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
