Sean O’Malley denies Merab Dvalishvili’s claim of UFC 306 title fight at Sphere

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has denied that a title fight against Merab Dvalishvili is set for UFC 306.

For the longest time now, it’s seemed as if Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is inevitable. Both men have made it clear that they want the fight to happen, and it’s just a case of seeing when the promotion will get it booked.

Recently, Dvalishvili claimed that he will take on O’Malley as part of the UFC 306 pay-per-view event later this year. The show is set to take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, in what will be a real landmark card for the company.

Now, though, the aforementioned ‘Suga’ has reacted to this news by suggesting that nothing has been made official.