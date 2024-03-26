Payton Talbott explains why he “hates” being compared to UFC champion Sean O’Malley: “I don’t think we fight very similar”
Payton Talbott has given his thoughts on fight fans and pundits comparing him to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.
On Saturday night, Payton Talbott really announced himself to the bantamweight division. He took on Cameron Saaiman and, in many ways, put on a masterclass. He proved himself to be a really intriguing prospect at 135 pounds, with many believing he has the potential to go all the way.
Of course, if he does go all the way, he’ll eventually have to collide with Sean O’Malley. After his win over the weekend, a lot of people opted to make comparisons between him and ‘Suga’.
RELATED: Sean O’Malley won’t speculate on UFC 299 PPV numbers: “Pretty much everyone I know illegally streams”
In a recent interview, however, Talbott revealed that he isn’t a big fan of that.
Talbott’s O’Malley thoughts
“I hate that s**t,” Talbott said. “People just do it all the time, I’ve said in a couple interviews, I don’t like being compared to him because I don’t think we fight very similar. I think we have some similarities, like, I get it, we have the hair, we have, like, the long one-twos, and we do some, like, movement things as well, but if you were to see me and him fight, it would be a very different stylistic fight.”
“I’d be pushing the pace, and I’d be trying to be up in his face and make it a dog fight,” Talbott said. “And he would be, you know, drawing out reactions and feinting me and, you know, technically trying to outclass me.”
“Sean’s a cool guy, so it doesn’t p**s me off too much,” Talbott explained. “But, yeah, it could be anyone, I don’t really wanna be compared.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with these comparisons? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Sean O’Malley won’t speculate on UFC 299 PPV numbers: “Pretty much everyone I know illegally streams”
Topics:Sean O'Malley UFC