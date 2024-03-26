Payton Talbott explains why he “hates” being compared to UFC champion Sean O’Malley: “I don’t think we fight very similar”

Payton Talbott has given his thoughts on fight fans and pundits comparing him to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

On Saturday night, Payton Talbott really announced himself to the bantamweight division. He took on Cameron Saaiman and, in many ways, put on a masterclass. He proved himself to be a really intriguing prospect at 135 pounds, with many believing he has the potential to go all the way.

Of course, if he does go all the way, he’ll eventually have to collide with Sean O’Malley. After his win over the weekend, a lot of people opted to make comparisons between him and ‘Suga’.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley won’t speculate on UFC 299 PPV numbers: “Pretty much everyone I know illegally streams”

In a recent interview, however, Talbott revealed that he isn’t a big fan of that.