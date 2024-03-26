Payton Talbott explains why he “hates” being compared to UFC champion Sean O’Malley: “I don’t think we fight very similar”

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2024

Payton Talbott has given his thoughts on fight fans and pundits comparing him to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Payton Talbott, UFC Vegas 89, Bonus, UFC

On Saturday night, Payton Talbott really announced himself to the bantamweight division. He took on Cameron Saaiman and, in many ways, put on a masterclass. He proved himself to be a really intriguing prospect at 135 pounds, with many believing he has the potential to go all the way.

Of course, if he does go all the way, he’ll eventually have to collide with Sean O’Malley. After his win over the weekend, a lot of people opted to make comparisons between him and ‘Suga’.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley won’t speculate on UFC 299 PPV numbers: “Pretty much everyone I know illegally streams”

In a recent interview, however, Talbott revealed that he isn’t a big fan of that.

Talbott’s O’Malley thoughts

“I hate that s**t,” Talbott said. “People just do it all the time, I’ve said in a couple interviews, I don’t like being compared to him because I don’t think we fight very similar. I think we have some similarities, like, I get it, we have the hair, we have, like, the long one-twos, and we do some, like, movement things as well, but if you were to see me and him fight, it would be a very different stylistic fight.”

“I’d be pushing the pace, and I’d be trying to be up in his face and make it a dog fight,” Talbott said. “And he would be, you know, drawing out reactions and feinting me and, you know, technically trying to outclass me.”

“Sean’s a cool guy, so it doesn’t p**s me off too much,” Talbott explained. “But, yeah, it could be anyone, I don’t really wanna be compared.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with these comparisons? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn't show up on time”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024
Igor Severino
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino's decision to bite Andre Lima: “It's not the first person he's bit I'd imagine”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch with Curtis Blaydes: “It’s personal in a professional kind of way”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on a rematch with Curtis Blaydes.

Raquel Pennington
UFC

Raquel Pennington reveals she dealt with the flu during UFC 297 fight week: "I don't know if I can fight"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Raquel Pennington had to overcome adversity to even fight at UFC 297 for the vacant bantamweight title.

Colby Covington and Sean Strickland
UFC

Colby Covington alleges Sean Strickland "is under investigation in Vegas" right now: "He’s gonna be going to court"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Colby Covington claims former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly pistol-whipping a man in Vegas.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield looking for an "iconic performance" against Manon Fiorot to secure title shot

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White reflects on the time he lost $3 million drunkenly playing blackjack: "I'm coming back for it"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

UFC President Dana White is a noted gambler, and he doesn’t always come out on top.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier needs to be next: "No lose situation for the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier is a no-lose situation for everyone involved.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Dana White confirms plans for Tom Aspinall to defend interim UFC title: "It's not right to let him sit"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the shelf, Dana White is ready to get UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall active.

Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka breaks down UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka thinks Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira which could be the difference heading into their UFC 300 main event.