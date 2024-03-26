Just Scrap Radio Ep. 159 with Raquel Pennington and Andre Petroski

The 159th episode of Just Scrap Radio with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Atlantic City and talk about the latest news.

We’re first joined by the UFC women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington (1:11). Next, UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (12:22) comes on.

Raquel Pennington opens up the show to recap her winning the women’s bantamweight title back in January. She talks about battling the flu on fight week and whether or not she thought about pulling out. She then chats about Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC and her fight against Holly Holm. Raquel then talks about her timeline for return and who will be her first title defense.

Andre Petroski closes out the show to discuss his UFC Atlantic City fight against Jacob Malkoun. Andre chats about his loss to Michel Pereira, which he took on short notice, and if he has any regrets. He then talks about fighting close to him in Atlantic City and what that means to him. He closes things out by talking about the style matchup against Jacob Malkoun and what a win does for him.

