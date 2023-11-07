Opening odds released for newly announced title fights at UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299
A string of odds have been released in the wake of an announcement made by Dana White regarding UFC’s first three PPV main events of the year.
Last night, Dana White made a string of blockbuster announcements regarding the first few pay-per-view events of the year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
As we know, many fans are excited to see what kind of card the promotion will put together for UFC 300 in April. At the same time, there are plenty of events on the horizon before we get there.
RELATED: CORY SANDHAGEN REACTS TO NEWS THAT SEAN O’MALLEY WILL BE FIGHTING MARLON VERA AT UFC 299: “THAT’S A BUMMER. MARCH? DAMN.”
The announcement in question saw White confirm that Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis, Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, and Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera 2 will all be taking place in Q1 of 2024. Now, courtesy of Bodog, we have some early odds for those bouts.
🚨 ODDS RELEASE 🚨
Strickland (+115) vs Du Plessis (-140)
Volkanovski (-140) vs Topuria (+115)
O’Malley (-215) vs Vera (+175)#UFC297 / #UFC298 / #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/gBGSwgCXfo
— Bodog (@BodogCA) November 6, 2023
UFC odds released
Sean Strickland (+115) vs. Dricus du Plessis (-140)
Alexander Volkanovski (-140) vs. Ilia Topuria (+115)
Sean O’Malley (-215) vs. Marlon Vera (+175)
It goes without saying that the UFC is the biggest game in town in mixed martial arts. In equal measure, it’s also true that they put on incredibly competitive title fights. As you can tell by the odds we see here, the three in question are going to be pretty unpredictable.
Strickland and O’Malley are set to defend their respective belts for the first time. On the flip side, Volkanovski is hoping to continue his sensational run at featherweight after his humbling defeat at the hands of Islam Makhachev.
Make no mistake about it, the UFC is coming out swinging to kickstart 2024.
Which of these three fights do you believe is most likely to end with a new champion being crowned? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Dricus du Plessis Ilia Topuria Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley Sean Strickland UFC