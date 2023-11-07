Opening odds released for newly announced title fights at UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299

A string of odds have been released in the wake of an announcement made by Dana White regarding UFC’s first three PPV main events of the year.

Last night, Dana White made a string of blockbuster announcements regarding the first few pay-per-view events of the year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As we know, many fans are excited to see what kind of card the promotion will put together for UFC 300 in April. At the same time, there are plenty of events on the horizon before we get there.

The announcement in question saw White confirm that Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis, Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, and Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera 2 will all be taking place in Q1 of 2024. Now, courtesy of Bodog, we have some early odds for those bouts.