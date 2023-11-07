Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to see Francis Ngannou fight in MMA next: “I just want to see him use all f*cking limbs”

Israel Adesanya has explained why he wants to see his close friend Francis Ngannou compete in MMA for his next fight.

Last month, Francis Ngannou went toe to toe with Tyson Fury in his first pro boxing match. It was an intriguing, competitive affair, and in the end, Fury was the one who edged out a decision win. In equal measure, though, Ngannou put forward a sensational showing and even managed to drop ‘The Gypsy King’ in the third round.

As such, many are wondering whether or not ‘The Predator’ should stay in boxing or head back to mixed martial arts. It’s an interesting debate, with quite a few pundits wanting to see him stay in the squared circle.

Israel Adesanya, however, wants to see Ngannou get back in the cage.