Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to see Francis Ngannou fight in MMA next: “I just want to see him use all f*cking limbs”

By Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya has explained why he wants to see his close friend Francis Ngannou compete in MMA for his next fight.

Last month, Francis Ngannou went toe to toe with Tyson Fury in his first pro boxing match. It was an intriguing, competitive affair, and in the end, Fury was the one who edged out a decision win. In equal measure, though, Ngannou put forward a sensational showing and even managed to drop ‘The Gypsy King’ in the third round.

As such, many are wondering whether or not ‘The Predator’ should stay in boxing or head back to mixed martial arts. It’s an interesting debate, with quite a few pundits wanting to see him stay in the squared circle.

Israel Adesanya, however, wants to see Ngannou get back in the cage.

Adesanya wants Ngannou back in MMA

“Before this fight, no one wanted to watch Francis (box) anyone,” Adesanya said. “They were like, ‘He doesn’t have a chance. Never.’ Now he’s a superstar, everybody’s going to be, ‘Of course – fight my guy.’ What do I want to see? I haven’t thought about it, to be honest. But first thing, if I’m being honest, I want to see him in MMA. With who? I don’t know. I wasn’t thinking that far.

“I like fighting, and I like Francis boxing. It’s exciting, yes. … I just want to see him use all f*cking limbs. When we see him in those shorts with those f*cking legs and arms, and he looks like a f*cking juggernaut, slings that leg at someone … Patient Francis hits that jab. That’s my pugilism is mixed martial arts, even though I love boxing. I still want to see him fight (MMA and not just box).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

