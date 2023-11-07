Cory Sandhagen reacts to news that Sean O’Malley will be fighting Marlon Vera at UFC 299: “That’s a bummer. March? Damn.”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on the announced title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Last night, UFC president Dana White announced that Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera will battle it out over the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 299. While many are excited about their rematch, others wonder whether or not Vera has earned the right to get such a fight. While he did beat Pedro Munhoz in his last outing, it wasn’t overly convincing, and he lost fairly convincingly to Cory Sandhagen prior to that.

Sandhagen, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight win streak. As you can imagine, he isn’t particularly pleased with the nature of this matchmaking.