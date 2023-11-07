Tye Ruotolo open to facing twin brother for lightweight gold following inaugural world title win

ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3, marked a momentous occasion for Tye Ruotolo as he captured the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title.

On the card at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he put forth an impressive performance against Magomed Abdulkadirov. Throughout the match, he launched attacks from various positions, ultimately securing a unanimous decision win.

Following his historic triumph, Ruotolo shed light on his not-so-distant future. While the grappling world awaits the news of his next opponent, the American BJJ phenom made it clear that he holds no reservations about potentially facing his twin brother, Kade, for the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title.

“My brother and I are always open to fighting each other because we do it every day. It’s nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.

“Currently, I have three wins over my brother, which is funny because most of the time he was beating me. But I caught him in the end every time.”

The idea of squaring off against a sibling might seem intense to some, but Ruotolo emphasized that it wouldn’t be a personal matter if they ever found themselves on opposite ends of the mat.

“In my life, there’s no one that I’d rather not fight in a competition than my brother. He’s the toughest guy in the world. You can fight strong guys, big guys, but the scariest thing is someone technical, and my brother knows my game perfectly,” he said.

“So it’s going to be a war every time we fight, and I’m open to fighting for sure. We’re so close, no matter what happens, it’s just like another day in training.”