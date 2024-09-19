Matt Serra goes scorched earth on Sean O’Malley’s coach following UFC 306: “He exposed himself”
Matt Serra has gone off on Sean O’Malley’s coach for his advice in-between rounds during UFC 306.
O’Malley suffered just the second loss in his pro MMA career against Merab Dvalishvili on September 14th. The “Suga” show was outmatched in the grappling department and he struggled with the forward pressure of Dvalishvili. Ultimately, it was Dvalisvili who walked out of the Sphere in Las Vegas with the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
Days removed from the fight, Serra has put O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch on blast.
RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY CALLS FOR HIS UFC 306 LOSS TO MERAB DVALISHVILI TO BE OVERTURNED: “WON 2 OF THE LAST 3 ROUNDS!”
Matt Serra Goes Off on Sean O’Malley’s Coach
During a recent edition of UFC Unfiltered, Matt Serra had some harsh criticism for the corner advice of Tim Welch, and he believes the head coach exposed himself (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“This fight exposed him as a coach because when your guy is winning and knocking people out, sure, you look like a f*cking hero,” Serra said on “UFC Unfiltered.” “When your fighter is obviously losing the fight and he starts losing rounds, Tim Welch was, like, not wanting to hurt his feelings.
“‘OK, good round.’ No, you’re losing f*cking three rounds! You’ve got to get in his ass. You’ve got to say – he was afraid that he did not know how to handle his guy on that many rounds. And I thought his f*cking cornerwork was sh*t. So, he exposed himself. You (Dvalishvili) took care of business, and Tim Welch had no answers for his fighter.”
Some fans have also given Welch flak for what they felt was a lack of urgency going into the final round. Others pointed out that Welch may have known O’Malley was injured before the public caught wind of it. O’Malley has since revealed he suffered a torn labrum 10 weeks before the fight and is set to undergo surgery.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Matt Serra Sean O'Malley UFC