Ilia Topuria moves on from Sean O’Malley following UFC 306: “I’m better than you, so why fight?”

Ilia Topuria Dismisses Fight With Sean O’Malley Following UFC 306

In an interview with Marca, Ilia Topuria said he isn’t too concerned about missing out on a lucrative fight with Sean O’Malley following Noche UFC. In fact, Topuria believes better opportunities will come along (h/t MMAMania.com).

“Some other better fight will come along,” Topuria told Marca. “It’s like the same with Paddy [Pimblett]. It seemed like a super attractive fight, but if you’re not at the [same] level, what can I do? You get defeated even before you get into the Octagon with me. I don’t even need to get in there for people to know that I’m better than you. So why fight?”

Topuria will need to focus on his own title defense coming up at UFC 308. He will be putting his gold at stake against Max Holloway on October 26th in Abu Dhabi. It’s a huge fight for Topuria, who has a chance to add to his resume if he can knock off “Blessed,” who is a surefire UFC Hall of Famer.

As for that O’Malley fight, perhaps one day the conversation will heat up again.