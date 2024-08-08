Chael Sonnen argues that Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA: “He’s the guy around here”

By Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA.

Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley

The UFC’s bantamweight division is incredible at the moment. In a division full of stars such as Petr Yan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Cory Sandhagen, Henry Cejudo, and more, it’s ‘Sugar’ at the top. Next month at the Las Vegas Sphere for Noche UFC, Sean O’Malley will face rising contender Merab Dvalishvili.

That headlining position didn’t come by accident. The Noche UFC card is expected to be arguably the biggest of the year for the company, and it features Sean O’Malley in the main event. Former middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that’s happening for a reason, as he stated on the Good Guy, Bad Guy‘ Podcast.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier, ‘The Bad Guy’ called Sean O’Malley the biggest star in MMA. Chael Sonnen explained that with Conor McGregor on the sidelines, the bantamweight champion is the best that we’ve got. The longtime analyst added that he can’t wait to see O’Malley face off with Umar Nurmagomedov, partially for that reason.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REVEALS HE CONTACTED THE UFC TO RE-BOOK KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FIGHT: “JUST MAKE SURE HE TURNS UP”

Chael Sonnen argues that UFC champion Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA

“Congratulations to the division, by the way.” Chael Sonnen stated on the podcast, reacting to Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen. “I mean, this [division] used to be a snoozefest. You could go take a Nyquil, or you could go watch a 135-pounder fight, it just wasn’t there. Now they’re main-eventing on ABC.”

He continued, “Also, excuse me, Sean O’Malley is currently the sport’s biggest star, as Conor McGregor is not licensed. So O’Malley is the guy around here. I have to tell you, he says Nurmagomedov is next [after Dvalishvili].”

For what it’s worth, Sean O’Malley also believes he’s the biggest star in the sport besides Conor McGregor. Furthermore, ‘Sugar’ has gone as far as stating that he will be the biggest star in sports period, by the end of this year. In order to continue that climb, he will need to defeat Merab Dvalishvili next month at the Sphere.

What do you make of these comments from UFC analyst Chael Sonnen? Do you think Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA?

Chael Sonnen Sean O'Malley UFC

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis blames Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 fight having any racial overtones: "The words that he screamed..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024
Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: "See him there"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for potential UFC interim lightweight title fight

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for his potential UFC interim lightweight title fight.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya plans to send fans a reminder in UFC 305 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis: “I am still that dude”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Israel Adesanya is planning to send fans a reminder when he meets Dricus Du Plessis in a title fight at UFC 305.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad get heated in latest social media exchange: “You were protected by UFC”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

UFC welterweight’s Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad got heated in their latest social media exchange.

Angela Lee

Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor

Ben Askren can't understand why Conor McGregor hates Khabib Nurmagomedov so much

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has questioned why Conor McGregor has such a passionate hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka declares he is "training everywhere" in preparation for UFC return

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has provided an update on his training as he gears up for a potential return to the cage.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev should be re-signed by UFC

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev is doing all the right things to be re-signed by the UFC.

Damon Jackson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Damon Jackson says he's been "wrestling heavy" for Chepe Mariscal fight: "I'm going to get it to the ground"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024

Damon Jackson isn’t shying away from his game plan at UFC Vegas 95 on Saturday.