Sam Alvey calls out Eddie Hall following highlight reel KO of kickboxing legend at Karate Combat 54

Karate Combat champion Sam Alvey has called for a showdown with Eddie Hall following his recent win over Tyrone Spong.

Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Sam Alvey has enjoyed the kind of resurgence that very few people would’ve seen coming. He’s always had a great personality, and you could make the argument that it’s one of the reasons why the UFC kept him around for so long. Now, though, he’s starting to put in the work necessary to raise his profile in the pit.

We say pit inside of ring or cage because he’s doing most of his best work in Karate Combat. Alvey is the KC heavyweight champion and holds a 4-0 (1) record with the promotion. Oh, and in his most recent appearance over the weekend, he knocked out Tyrone Spong in what is easily one of the most impressive performances of his career to date.

In a recent interview, Alvey actually decided to call out Eddie Hall, the former World’s Strongest Man.