Sam Alvey calls out Eddie Hall following highlight reel KO of kickboxing legend at Karate Combat 54
Karate Combat champion Sam Alvey has called for a showdown with Eddie Hall following his recent win over Tyrone Spong.
Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Sam Alvey has enjoyed the kind of resurgence that very few people would’ve seen coming. He’s always had a great personality, and you could make the argument that it’s one of the reasons why the UFC kept him around for so long. Now, though, he’s starting to put in the work necessary to raise his profile in the pit.
We say pit inside of ring or cage because he’s doing most of his best work in Karate Combat. Alvey is the KC heavyweight champion and holds a 4-0 (1) record with the promotion. Oh, and in his most recent appearance over the weekend, he knocked out Tyrone Spong in what is easily one of the most impressive performances of his career to date.
In a recent interview, Alvey actually decided to call out Eddie Hall, the former World’s Strongest Man.
Alvey wants Hall
“I’m going to kick your a–, respectfully, so sign the contract and let’s do it!” Alvey said.
“Karate Combat loves the idea, I do know they’re very willing to make it happen, and I believe they’re going to try to make it happen. We’re reaching out to him, going to do everything we can. Eddie Hall, quick ducking me! Quit running, son!”
While it may not be the most technical fight in the world, you can bet a lot of people would tune in to see this one.
Who would you back to win this contest: Sam Alvey or Eddie Hall? How would they get the job done under mixed martial arts rules? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
