Sam Alvey calls out Eddie Hall following highlight reel KO of kickboxing legend at Karate Combat 54

By Harry Kettle - May 6, 2025

Karate Combat champion Sam Alvey has called for a showdown with Eddie Hall following his recent win over Tyrone Spong.

Sam Alvey, Eddie Hall

Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Sam Alvey has enjoyed the kind of resurgence that very few people would’ve seen coming. He’s always had a great personality, and you could make the argument that it’s one of the reasons why the UFC kept him around for so long. Now, though, he’s starting to put in the work necessary to raise his profile in the pit.

RELATED: WATCH | Sam Alvey stuns kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong to continue post-UFC resurgence

We say pit inside of ring or cage because he’s doing most of his best work in Karate Combat. Alvey is the KC heavyweight champion and holds a 4-0 (1) record with the promotion. Oh, and in his most recent appearance over the weekend, he knocked out Tyrone Spong in what is easily one of the most impressive performances of his career to date.

In a recent interview, Alvey actually decided to call out Eddie Hall, the former World’s Strongest Man.

Alvey wants Hall

“I’m going to kick your a–, respectfully, so sign the contract and let’s do it!” Alvey said.

“Karate Combat loves the idea, I do know they’re very willing to make it happen, and I believe they’re going to try to make it happen. We’re reaching out to him, going to do everything we can. Eddie Hall, quick ducking me! Quit running, son!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

While it may not be the most technical fight in the world, you can bet a lot of people would tune in to see this one.

Who would you back to win this contest: Sam Alvey or Eddie Hall? How would they get the job done under mixed martial arts rules? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Karate Combat KSW Sam Alvey

Related

Sam Alvey, Tyrone Spong, UFC, Karate Combat

WATCH | Sam Alvey stuns kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong to continue post-UFC resurgence

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025
Muhammad Mokaev, UFC, MMA, Karate Combat
Muhammad Mokaev

WATCH | UFC veteran Muhammad Mokaev scores flashy KO in Karate Combat debut

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Muhammad Mokaev may no longer be part of the UFC roster, but there is no questioning his talent.

Eddie Hall
Mariusz Pudzianowski

Eddie Hall apologizes for hitting Mariusz Pudzianowski with shots to back of the head

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

Eddie Hall has issued an apology for hitting former five-time World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski in the back of the head in their KSW fight.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat: "I just want to compete"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2025

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is now a member of Karate Combat.

Uriah Hall, UFC Vancouver, Darren Till, UFC Vegas 12
Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall discusses the possibility of signing for Karate Combat

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

Uriah Hall has given his thoughts on the possibility of him signing for Karate Combat in the near future.

Robelis Despaigne

Robelis Despaigne destroys opponent in four seconds at Karate Combat 51

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024
James Vick
Karate Combat

Karate Combat President reveals James Vick was unconscious “for a couple of days” after nasty KO loss: “They put him in a self-induced coma”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi has revealed that James Vick was unconscious for a few days after his knockout loss in the promotion.

Michelle Waterson, Hailey Welch
Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson offers to train viral 'Hawk Tuah' girl for future Karate Combat fight

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024

Former UFC contender Michelle Waterson is interested in training Hailey Welch for a Karate Combat fight.

James Vick
Karate Combat

Former UFC fighter James Vick suffers brutal KO loss to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat (Video)

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

Former UFC fighter James Vick suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Rafael Alves at Karate Combat last night.

Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping calls for Karate Combat trilogy bout against Luke Rockhold: "I would love to!"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is down to fight Luke Rockhold one final time.