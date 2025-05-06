What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Des Moines?

The UFC was in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3, for UFC Des Moines. In the main event, bantamweight contenders threw down as Cory Sandhagen took on Deiveson Figueiredo in a pivotal bout.

Entering the fight, Sandhagen was coming off a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov, which snapped his three-fight winning streak. Figueiredo, meanwhile, was coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan, which was his first loss at bantamweight after going 3-0.

Ultimately, it was Sandhagen who won by second-round TKO due to a knee injury. Sandhagen dominated the fight, and he says it was his technique that caused the injury. Following UFC Des Moines, here is what I think should be next for the bantamweight contenders.