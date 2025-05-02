WATCH | UFC veteran Muhammad Mokaev scores flashy KO in Karate Combat debut
Muhammad Mokaev may no longer be part of the UFC roster, but there is no questioning his talent.
The Russian-born Englishman signed the UFC with a 5-0 record in 2022. It quickly became apparent he was a world class talent. Within a few years, he had beaten the likes of Tim Ellliott, Alex Perez and Manel Kape to improve his pro MMA record to 13-0. However, things then took a turn for the worst — and not because he lost a fight.
Instead, Mokaev unceremoniously parted ways with the UFC. From the moment he became a free agent, it was clear that he had done something to earn the ire of UFC executives, casting doubt on the possibility of a future return to the promotion.
The good news is that Mokaev has managed to stay busy outside the Octagon. Late last year, he returned to Brave CF — where is career began — and submitted Joevincent So inside a round. Soon thereafter, it was announced that he had signed with striking promotion Karate Combat.
Given that Mokaev is a grappler first and foremost, some fans had understandable questions about his decision to sign with Karate Combat. However, his May 2 debut with the promotion couldn’t have gone much better.
After hurting his opponent Bolat Zamanbekov with a front kick to the midsection, he finished things off with a slick flying knee. That was all she wrote.
Muhammad Mokaev gets it done with the body shot 😤 #KC54 pic.twitter.com/5UiwbKSrjg
— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 2, 2025
What’s next for Muhammad Mokaev?
It’s hard to say what will come next for Mokaev. He will most likely be invited back for another fight in Karate Combat. It’s also possible that promotions like the Professional Fighters League and ONE Championship will have their eye on him. As for a return to the UFC, it seems unlikely, but if he keeps winning like this, he may become undeniable.