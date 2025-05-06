Mateusz Gamrot slams Benoit Saint-Denis for allegedly turning him down as new UFC 315 opponent: “Grow some balls!”

By Harry Kettle - May 6, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot has slammed Benoit Saint-Denis for reportedly turning him down as a new opponent for UFC 315.

Mateusz Gamrot

While he may have had a few setbacks, Mateusz Gamrot is still one of the most intriguing lightweight contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Polish sensation is capable of mixing it up with anyone in the top 15, and although he isn’t seen by many as a legitimate title threat, he certainly has the potential to get to that level based on the evidence presented thus far.

RELATED: UFC fans question Benoit Saint-Denis’ new short notice opponent for UFC 315

Recently, however, he’s struggled to get a fight. While he’s currently booked to take on Ľudovít Klein in a few weeks, Gamrot has made it clear that he’s open to taking short notice bouts. He was initially set for a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan, which Arman reportedly turned down. In addition to that, it turns out that he also petitioned to replace Joel Alvarez as a new opponent for Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 315. Unfortunately, the Frenchman did not accept that particular challenge.

In a recent post on X, Gamrot made his feelings clear as his frustrations continue to grow.

 

Gamrot gets angry at Saint-Denis

“BSD turned down the fight next week, what’s wrong with you guys? Grow some balls, cowards!”

For Mateusz, it’s now or never. He knows that he needs to make the most of the opportunities that present themselves at this stage in his career, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to vault further up the division.

What do you believe the future holds for Mateusz Gamrot? Does he have the potential to be a title contender one day? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Benoit Saint Denis Mateusz Gamrot UFC

