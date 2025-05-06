Mateusz Gamrot slams Benoit Saint-Denis for allegedly turning him down as new UFC 315 opponent: “Grow some balls!”

Mateusz Gamrot has slammed Benoit Saint-Denis for reportedly turning him down as a new opponent for UFC 315.

While he may have had a few setbacks, Mateusz Gamrot is still one of the most intriguing lightweight contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Polish sensation is capable of mixing it up with anyone in the top 15, and although he isn’t seen by many as a legitimate title threat, he certainly has the potential to get to that level based on the evidence presented thus far.

Recently, however, he’s struggled to get a fight. While he’s currently booked to take on Ľudovít Klein in a few weeks, Gamrot has made it clear that he’s open to taking short notice bouts. He was initially set for a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan, which Arman reportedly turned down. In addition to that, it turns out that he also petitioned to replace Joel Alvarez as a new opponent for Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 315. Unfortunately, the Frenchman did not accept that particular challenge.

In a recent post on X, Gamrot made his feelings clear as his frustrations continue to grow.