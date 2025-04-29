Eddie Hall apologizes for hitting Mariusz Pudzianowski with shots to back of the head

Eddie Hall has issued an apology for hitting former five-time World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski in the back of the head in their KSW fight.

Throughout the course of his life, Eddie Hall has always committed to pulling off unlikely feats of strength. He dedicated his life to the cause of becoming World’s Strongest Man and eventually, he turned that dream into a reality. From there, he retired from Strongman competition, opting to focus on other ventures – including combat sports.

RELATED: Former World’s Strongest Man admits that he was humbled by Tom Aspinall in training

Last weekend, he went head to head with fellow WSM alumni Mariusz Pudzianowski. The two battled it out in a huge KSW bout, and ultimately, it was Hall who managed to pick up a quick TKO win. While he did impress with his striking and the power he showed then throwing Mariusz across the cage, Eddie also came under fire for some of the clear shots to the back of the head that he landed.

In a recent video on TikTok, Hall made sure to apologize for what he had done in his MMA debut.

