Fans slam referee after Robelis Despaigne knocks out Sam Alvey at Karate Combat

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025
Robelis Despaigne, Sam Alvey

Combat sports fans are furious at the referee’s performance during a fight between Robelis Despaigne and Sam Alvey last night.

For the longest time, Robelis Despaigne has been a pretty interesting figure in the world of combat sports. While his run in the UFC didn’t exactly go to plan, he’s still the kind of fighter who is going to bring in a lot of eyes regardless of where he fights. If you want any further proof of that, take a look at the interest in his Karate Combat championship showdown with Sam Alvey last night.

RELATED: Robelis Despaigne destroys opponent in four seconds at Karate Combat 51

Many felt as if this was destined to be a one-sided beating from Despaigne and in the end, that’s exactly what it turned out to be. He dropped Alvey on multiple occasions and eventually, he secured a head kick knockout that put Alvey out cold.

However, there was some controversy after the fight, mainly because many felt as if the referee should have stopped the contest long before Despaigne was able to land the killer blow.

 

Fans react to late stoppage in Despaigne vs Alvey

“Bro the ref made sure bro was dead. Wtf.”

“Why didn’t the ref stop this fight any earlier?”

“Infuriating refereeing, bar him from the sport. I hope Sam’s alright and enjoys some time off with his family, that was brutal.”

“This ref has to be prosecuted, f***ing murder attempt.”

“Ref kind of did Alvey a disservice there. Alvey was done but got repeatedly framed for Despaigne to tee off on.”

Do you believe the referee should be allowed to continue in this profession? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

