WATCH | Sam Alvey stuns kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong to continue post-UFC resurgence

By BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey just knocked out Tyrone Spong.

Sam Alvey, Tyrone Spong, UFC, Karate Combat

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Alvey spent many years as a part of the UFC roster. While he picked up a handful of impressive wins in the Octagon, he is best known for the massive losing streak that ended his time with the promotion. All-told, he came up short in his last nine fights, losing eight, and battling South Korea’s Da Woon Jung to a split draw in the middle of his skid.

After that winless streak, most fans were ready to declare Alvey washed. And fairly so. However, the 38-year-0ld American clearly still has plenty to give.

Following his UFC exit, Alvey signed with Karate Combat. Expectations were fairly low for how he’d perform in the striking promotion, but by last summer, he was 3-0 in the Karate Combat “Pit” — including a heavyweight title win.

That streak set him for a title defense opposite Spong.

Suriname’s Spong is a true legend of the kickboxing ring. He is also a successful boxer, notably winning the the WBC and WBO Latino heavyweight titles in 2018, and nearly fighting current unified champ Oleksandr Usyk the following year — though that plan fell through.

On paper, the 38-year-old kickboxing legend Spong should have demolished Alvey. But that’s not the way it went. Instead, Spong found himself supine on the canvas, wondering what the heck happened.

Watch Sam Alvey knock out Tyrone Spong below. Heads up: you may have to watch it a few times to believe what you’re watching.

What is next for Sam Alvey after knockout of Tyrone Spong in Karate Combat?

Given the way his UFC career ended, it seems just about impossible that Sam Alvey will return to the Octagon. Particularly as he closes in on 40. However, he has clearly found a home in Karate Combat.

His contract with the promotion will be up soon, but given that he holds the heavyweight belt, they will most likely try to re-sign him. In that event, they will need to seek out some fresh challengers for him. There are certainly no shortage of options. The promotion could even call upon one of the men who beat Alvey in the UFC, to give their unlikely champion a shot at redemption.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Karate Combat Sam Alvey Tyrone Spong UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev, UFC, MMA, Karate Combat

WATCH | UFC veteran Muhammad Mokaev scores flashy KO in Karate Combat debut

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025
Francis Ngannou, UFC, motorcycle crash
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou speaks out after involvement in fatal vehicle crash in Cameroon

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Francis Ngannou has broken his silence after he was involved in a fatal vehicle accident in his home country of Cameroon.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
UFC

Undefeated MMA star Ilia Topuria confirms date for next UFC fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria has confirmed the date for his next UFC fight.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases potential return fight: "The best is yet to come"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is hinting at his return to the Octagon.

Reinier De Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder puzzled by disdain for Bo Nickal ahead of UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025

Reinier de Ridder senses that many fans and fighters don’t like Bo Nickal, and he doesn’t understand why that is the case.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski

UFC veteran warns fans to avoid underestimating Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025
Bo Nickal weigh-in
Cory Sandhagen

UFC Des Moines weigh-in results: Bo Nickal, de Ridder, 'Figgy,' and Cory Sandhagen make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025

The UFC Des Moines weigh-ins are in the books, and fans will be pleased to know that there is no pre-fight drama.

Robbie Lawler
UFC

Robbie Lawler provides retirement update after testing pool speculation

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC legend Robbie Lawler has provided an update on his future after speculation that he was still in the drug testing pool.

Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Cory Sandhagen reveals that a fight against Dominick Cruz almost happened

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has revealed that a fight between him and Dominick Cruz almost came to fruition.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira's coach prefers Ilia Topuria fight ahead of Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has admitted that he prefers the Ilia Topuria fight ahead of an Islam Makhachev rematch.