WATCH | Sam Alvey stuns kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong to continue post-UFC resurgence

Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey just knocked out Tyrone Spong.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Alvey spent many years as a part of the UFC roster. While he picked up a handful of impressive wins in the Octagon, he is best known for the massive losing streak that ended his time with the promotion. All-told, he came up short in his last nine fights, losing eight, and battling South Korea’s Da Woon Jung to a split draw in the middle of his skid.

After that winless streak, most fans were ready to declare Alvey washed. And fairly so. However, the 38-year-0ld American clearly still has plenty to give.

Following his UFC exit, Alvey signed with Karate Combat. Expectations were fairly low for how he’d perform in the striking promotion, but by last summer, he was 3-0 in the Karate Combat “Pit” — including a heavyweight title win.

That streak set him for a title defense opposite Spong.

Suriname’s Spong is a true legend of the kickboxing ring. He is also a successful boxer, notably winning the the WBC and WBO Latino heavyweight titles in 2018, and nearly fighting current unified champ Oleksandr Usyk the following year — though that plan fell through.

On paper, the 38-year-old kickboxing legend Spong should have demolished Alvey. But that’s not the way it went. Instead, Spong found himself supine on the canvas, wondering what the heck happened.

Watch Sam Alvey knock out Tyrone Spong below. Heads up: you may have to watch it a few times to believe what you’re watching.