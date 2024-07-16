What’s next for Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez after UFC Denver?

By Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

The UFC was in Denver, Colorado for UFC Denver with a women’s flyweight bout headlining the card as Rose Namajunas took on Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver

Heading into the bout, Namajunas was coming off a decision win over Amanda Ribas in her second fight at flyweight as she lost to Manon Fiorot in her debut. Cortez, meanwhile, took the fight on short notice and was a perfect 5-0 in the UFC.

In the end, it was Namajunas who won a convincing unanimous decision over Cortez to extend her win streak two. Following UFC Denver, here is what I think should be next for both Namajunas and Cortez after the event.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas proved she is still a title contender with her win over Tracy Cortez as the former strawweight champ looked phenomenal against Tracy Cortez. Namajunas dropped Cortez in the first round and her speed was the difference in the win.

Following the win, Namajunas is likely a win or two away from a title shot at flyweight. A logical next fight for the former strawweight champ is to face Maycee Barber as that was the original fight that was supposed to headline before Barber had to pull out. The fight should serve as a Fight Night headliner with the winner getting a flyweight title shot.

Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez stepped up on short notice to fight Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Denver. Although Cortez lost, it was a good learning experience for her as she went five rounds and got to see what it takes to be a world champion.

A logical next fight for Cortez is to fight Viviane Araujo who was supposed to compete at UFC Denver but she had to pull out. The timing works out for the two to fight later this year, as they are ranked 10th and 11th in the division, so it makes a ton of sense to happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

