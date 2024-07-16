What’s next for Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez after UFC Denver?

The UFC was in Denver, Colorado for UFC Denver with a women’s flyweight bout headlining the card as Rose Namajunas took on Tracy Cortez.

Heading into the bout, Namajunas was coming off a decision win over Amanda Ribas in her second fight at flyweight as she lost to Manon Fiorot in her debut. Cortez, meanwhile, took the fight on short notice and was a perfect 5-0 in the UFC.

In the end, it was Namajunas who won a convincing unanimous decision over Cortez to extend her win streak two. Following UFC Denver, here is what I think should be next for both Namajunas and Cortez after the event.