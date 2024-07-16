Hiroyuki Tetsuka eager to move closer to title shot with win at ONE 168

Hiroyuki Tetsuka knows if he plays his cards right in his next outing, a win may land him a shot at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship.

“Japanese Beast” reports for duty against Isi Fitikefu at ONE 168: Denver on September 6. This event takes place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The 34-year-old is in the best shape of his career, riding high on a remarkable five-bout winning streak dating back to 2021.

During this stretch, Tetsuka has exhibited his gamesmanship and appetite for a finish, compiling three submission victories and two knockouts.

Tetsuka is keenly aware that a triumph, especially an emphatic one, could position him as the top contender for the divisional crown. It’s worth noting that Christian Lee currently sits atop the weight class.

“I want to demonstrate that there are no more opponents for me and connect this to a title shot against Lee,” he said.

Lee, who holds both the lightweight and welterweight MMA belts, has been a dominant force for the better part of the last six years.

This coming September, Tetsuka has the opportunity to prove that he’s a serious threat to Lee’s reign of terror.

“I want to finish the fight, whether by striking or grappling, and extend my finishing streak to six,” he said.