UFC Paris Results: Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Manon Fiorot.

Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.

Namajunas (12-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May of 2022. Prior that setback, ‘Thug’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back victories over reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (10-1 MMA) will enter the Octagon sporting a ten-fight win streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Chookagian in October of last year. ‘The Beast’ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2021.

Round one of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and both women trying to find their range early. Fiorot lands a good right hand. Rose Namajunas throws a pair of sidekicks, but neither are able to find a home. Rose tries a takedown but she can’t get it. The announce team suggests ‘Thug’ has a dislocated finger on her right hand. Namajunas connects ith a counter left. Another left, this time to the body. Namajunas is doing a good job of evading Fiorot’s strikes early. Fiorot defends another takedown attempt. She lands a clean right and then a straight left hand. Round one comes to a close.

Round two of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Manon Fiorot lands a right hand. She punches her way inside and shoulder-checks Rose Namajunas to the ground. Fiorot gets to ‘Thug’ as she’s getting up and pushes her into the fence. Fiorot with a knee to the gut before Rose can break away. She lands a nice right hand. Namajunas responds with a hook kick. A nice left by Namajunas and Fiorot hits the deck! She’s up quickly, and staves off a takedown attempt. That might have been a slip. A clash heads causes a big cut on the side of Fiorot’s head. Fiorot with a side kick to the stomach. Good short right by Manon. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Paris co-headliner begins Rose Namajunas comes out swinging. Manon Fiorot fires back with some punches of her own. Rose shoots for the takedown but can’t get it. ‘Thug’ with a nice counter right hand. Now a counter left. A good lead right by Fiorot. Namajunas connects with a left. Namajunas comes forward, but eats a right hand for her efforts. Fiorot with a heavy 1-2. Namajunas comes forward and again, she lands a good shot and Fiorot goes down. That may have been a slip. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Paris Results: Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Fiorot fight next following her victory over Namajunas this afternoon in France?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Manon Fiorot Rose Namajunas UFC UFC Paris

