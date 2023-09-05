Rose Namajunas issues statement following loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris: “Everybody wants to sh*t on Pat”

Namajunas defends Barry

“Everybody wants to s—t on Pat and just makes assumptions because that’s the way things are no matter what,” Namajunas said in an Instagram live story. “People are just going to assume that he’s the reason why he (Trevor) wasn’t in my corner. It has nothing to do with Pat, it has everything to do with me and [Justin] Gaethje and him having a fight with the BMF (Baddest Motherf—ker) and all that stuff and I did not want to interfere and I stayed back.

“There’s more to it than that, but for the most part, that’s all I think want to say about that because our relationships are very — we’re very close people and it’s nobody’s business,” she concluded.

Whatever the case may be, fans are now interested to see what her next move will be in mixed martial arts.

