Rose Namajunas issues statement following loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris: “Everybody wants to sh*t on Pat”
UFC star Rose Namajunas has explained why Trevor Wittman wasn’t in her corner at UFC Paris last weekend.
On Saturday night, Rose Namajunas made her flyweight debut as she went toe to toe with top contender Manon Fiorot. While she put up a valiant effort, she ultimately fell short and lost via decision. One of the reasons for that, as many now know, is due to the fact she suffered a broken finger early on in the contest.
In addition to that, though, many noted that while Pat Barry was in her corner, her long-time coach Trevor Wittman wasn’t. That caused some confusion on social media, prompting Namajunas herself to respond to the speculation.
Rose Namajunas talks about the absence of Trevor Wittman at UFC Paris and reveals he wasn’t in her corner pic.twitter.com/qxLKMpCyPS
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 4, 2023
Namajunas defends Barry
“Everybody wants to s—t on Pat and just makes assumptions because that’s the way things are no matter what,” Namajunas said in an Instagram live story. “People are just going to assume that he’s the reason why he (Trevor) wasn’t in my corner. It has nothing to do with Pat, it has everything to do with me and [Justin] Gaethje and him having a fight with the BMF (Baddest Motherf—ker) and all that stuff and I did not want to interfere and I stayed back.
“There’s more to it than that, but for the most part, that’s all I think want to say about that because our relationships are very — we’re very close people and it’s nobody’s business,” she concluded.
Whatever the case may be, fans are now interested to see what her next move will be in mixed martial arts.
What do you make of the situation involving Rose Namajunas, Pat Barry and Trevor Wittman? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
