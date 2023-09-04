Photo | Rose Namajunas suffered a nasty broken finger in UFC Paris loss to Manon Fiorot

UFC star Rose Namajunas has posted a picture of the broken finger she suffered at UFC Paris last weekend.

On Saturday night, Rose Namajunas made her flyweight debut as she began her pursuit of a second world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, she fell to a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Manon Fiorot, with one of the biggest problems during the bout being a broken finger she suffered in the first round. Despite the injury, her corner insisted that she should continue, and she did.

While she put up a valiant effort, Namajunas ultimately couldn’t quite make it work against an elite opponent like Fiorot. In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows, and that probably includes the 31-year-old.

After the contest, a picture was released of Rose’s finger, showcasing just how problematic it was for her.