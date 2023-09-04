Photo | Rose Namajunas suffered a nasty broken finger in UFC Paris loss to Manon Fiorot

By Harry Kettle - September 4, 2023

UFC star Rose Namajunas has posted a picture of the broken finger she suffered at UFC Paris last weekend.

Rose Namajunas

On Saturday night, Rose Namajunas made her flyweight debut as she began her pursuit of a second world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, she fell to a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Manon Fiorot, with one of the biggest problems during the bout being a broken finger she suffered in the first round. Despite the injury, her corner insisted that she should continue, and she did.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MANON FIOROT DEFEATS ROSE NAMAJUNAS AT UFC PARIS

While she put up a valiant effort, Namajunas ultimately couldn’t quite make it work against an elite opponent like Fiorot. In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows, and that probably includes the 31-year-old.

After the contest, a picture was released of Rose’s finger, showcasing just how problematic it was for her.

Namajunas toughs it out

“This is how Rose Namajunas’ right hand looked last night when she took off her gloves. The injury happened in the first. Photo credit: @HypeOrDie”

There’s no denying that Rose Namajunas is an incredibly tough individual. Alas, with an injury like this one, she was always going to be fighting an uphill battle just to avoid getting finished.

Fiorot will now move forward in an attempt to pursue the gold. As for Rose, questions will continue to circulate about her future – but we should also opt to remember her past. She’s one of the most successful female fighters in UFC history, and that’ll always be the case.

What do you think of the injury sustained by Rose Namajunas? Do you believe she will continue fighting, or can you see a scenario in which she retires from mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Manon Fiorot Rose Namajunas UFC

