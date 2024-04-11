Holly Holm responds after Ronda Rousey claims she was concussed before their title fight: “She wasn’t better than me”

By Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Holly Holm has responded to Ronda Rousey after ‘Rowdy’ claimed she was concussed going into their fight.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey

Holm fought Rousey back at UFC 193 in 2015 and going into the fight, ‘Rowdy’ was a massive betting favorite. However, Holm pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as she knocked Rousey out cold to become the new bantamweight champion.

Just recently, Ronda Rousey did an interview with the BBC and revealed she had a concussion going into that fight.

“It’s hard to look at footage of that match,” Rousey told BBC Sport. Because I can literally see in my eyes I’m suffering from a neurological injury decades in the making. It [ticks] me off when people see that and say, ‘this is Ronda being outclassed’. That’s me with my brain not properly working… I was concussed going into that fight – I fell down the stairs and knocked myself out two weeks before.”

Now, ahead of UFC 300, where Holly Holm is set to face Kayla Harrison, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ responded to those comments.

“I say this all out of respect. In order to have a big upset like that fight was, you have to have a dominant champion. So, without her being that dominant, then I couldn’t have been able to have such an upset. But, with that being said, I was the better fighter, I was the better fighter that night, and every fighter at this point, if you have made a career of fighting, you’ve had a concussion at some point,” Holm said at UFC 300 media day.

“You go back and look at some of my boxing fights and somethings that I’ve done, I’ve definitely had some concussions. I’ll never sit here and use that as an excuse for any loss. I think that it’s probably hard for her to really want to maybe admit that I was the better fighter. Was she so dominant and a good champion? 100 percent. I give her that, but she wasn’t better than me and especially that night,” Holm continued.

Holly Holm certainly was the better fighter that night as she picked apart Ronda Rousey and then landed the head-kick KO to become the new champion.

Holm is now set to return to the Octagon at UFC 300 against Kayla Harrison who will be making her promotional debut.

