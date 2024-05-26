Daniel Cormier doesn’t like Dustin Poirier talking about post-UFC 302 retirement
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has admitted he doesn’t like Dustin Poirier discussing his possible retirement following UFC 302.
Next weekend, Dustin Poirier will attempt to finally reach the top of the mountain. He will go head to head with Islam Makhachev, with his hope being that he claims the UFC lightweight championship. He’s challenged for the undisputed belt twice before, but has only ever gotten his hands on the interim strap.
We all know that ‘The Diamond’ has had an incredible career in mixed martial arts. With that being said, Dustin himself has hinted that this could be the final time he steps into the Octagon.
Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, isn’t a big fan of him saying that.
Cormier’s Poirier worry
“I can’t stand hearing that it’s almost over for a guy that we all universally love and enjoy when he’s inside the Octagon,” Cormier said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I also hate it for another reason: I hate it for the idea that it could be almost over, and he recognizes that. I don’t like when athletes because I did it myself, I’m almost judging myself; I don’t love when athletes put a timeline or a finishing point on a career that’s still actively going on. That is a hard thing to do.”
“I started looking to a time where I didn’t have to worry about cutting the weight and doing all this other stuff,” Cormier said. “That’s miserable. Life afterwards is vacations, beaches, eating what you want and doing what you want.
“I don’t love that there’s so many references to, ‘My last chance or my last dance. I’m not committing to retirement.’ It’s like, if you have any desire to fight, you have to be so in the fight that there is no thought of what comes next. I don’t love that. I just don’t love that.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
