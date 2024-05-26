Daniel Cormier doesn’t like Dustin Poirier talking about post-UFC 302 retirement

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has admitted he doesn’t like Dustin Poirier discussing his possible retirement following UFC 302.

Next weekend, Dustin Poirier will attempt to finally reach the top of the mountain. He will go head to head with Islam Makhachev, with his hope being that he claims the UFC lightweight championship. He’s challenged for the undisputed belt twice before, but has only ever gotten his hands on the interim strap.

We all know that ‘The Diamond’ has had an incredible career in mixed martial arts. With that being said, Dustin himself has hinted that this could be the final time he steps into the Octagon.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier could retire with win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “It could be my last fight”

Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, isn’t a big fan of him saying that.