Daniel Cormier doesn’t like Dustin Poirier talking about post-UFC 302 retirement

By Harry Kettle - May 26, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has admitted he doesn’t like Dustin Poirier discussing his possible retirement following UFC 302.

Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, UFC, BMF, Daniel Cormier, UFC 291

Next weekend, Dustin Poirier will attempt to finally reach the top of the mountain. He will go head to head with Islam Makhachev, with his hope being that he claims the UFC lightweight championship. He’s challenged for the undisputed belt twice before, but has only ever gotten his hands on the interim strap.

We all know that ‘The Diamond’ has had an incredible career in mixed martial arts. With that being said, Dustin himself has hinted that this could be the final time he steps into the Octagon.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier could retire with win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “It could be my last fight”

Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, isn’t a big fan of him saying that.

Cormier’s Poirier worry

“I can’t stand hearing that it’s almost over for a guy that we all universally love and enjoy when he’s inside the Octagon,” Cormier said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I also hate it for another reason: I hate it for the idea that it could be almost over, and he recognizes that. I don’t like when athletes because I did it myself, I’m almost judging myself; I don’t love when athletes put a timeline or a finishing point on a career that’s still actively going on. That is a hard thing to do.”

“I started looking to a time where I didn’t have to worry about cutting the weight and doing all this other stuff,” Cormier said. “That’s miserable. Life afterwards is vacations, beaches, eating what you want and doing what you want.

“I don’t love that there’s so many references to, ‘My last chance or my last dance. I’m not committing to retirement.’ It’s like, if you have any desire to fight, you have to be so in the fight that there is no thought of what comes next. I don’t love that. I just don’t love that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey explains heartbreak after losing UFC title to Holly Holm

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Dricus du Plessis explains why fighters need to "thank" Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why fighters need to thank Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport.

Cub Swanson
Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson takes issues with Joaquin Buckley claiming he would KO a prime GSP, ‘New Mansa’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has taken issue with Joaquin Buckley claiming that he would knock out a prime Georges St-Pierre.

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland's coach reveals biggest focus for Paulo Costa clash: 'He's a menace...'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s head coach thinks Paulo Costa presents one unique problem for them to consider at UFC 302.

Joaquin Buckley, Georges St-Pierre
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: 'I'd knockout the GOAT'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley thinks he’d sleep the legendary Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon.

Tom Aspinall, Dana White

Tom Aspinall reveals he tried to get UFC 304 start times changed in recent meeting with UFC brass

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry makes big promise after UFC 303 announcement: 'About to snake charm a snake charmer'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry plans to out-perform Michael ‘Venom’ Page at his own game at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor reveals prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "He'll knock him out"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024

Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 next month.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White makes two huge announcements for UFC 303, including Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has made two huge announcements for UFC 303 on June 29.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: "He's not that popular"

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall admits he doesn’t feel there is much upside to fighting Curtis Blaydes.