Amanda Nunes reveals nerve damage led to her retirement at UFC 289: “Things are starting to get harder for me”

Amanda Nunes has opened up on why she retired following UFC 289.

Nunes defended her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana back in June in Vancouver at UFC 289, and proceeded to announce her retirement in the Octagon. In the lead-up to the title bout, many thought it would be Nunes’ retirement fight and now, months after retiring, the Brazilian revealed nerve damage played a big role in why she retired.

“I cannot kick as much anymore. My legs have nerve damage from over the years. So, things are starting to get harder for me,” Amanda Nunes said to Sports Illustrated. “My shoulders need rest, my knees. Even my teeth need work after getting hit in the mouth so many times. I don’t see myself back in the cage any time soon. I am looking forward to a break. My body needs this.”

Although Amanda Nunes says nerve damage played a role, she also said the talk of her retiring started to get to her.

Since retiring, Nunes says the break has been well needed, but she isn’t ruling out potentially returning in the future. But, for now, she says she is focused on getting her body a break and getting healthy after years of weight cuts and fights.

“That week, the idea of retiring slowly crept up on me,” Nunes said. “Fight week is intense. I had so much to do. It was very tiring. Every interview, I was asked, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I definitely felt exhausted. I needed a break. The weight cut, everything. I never thought I would have the strength to retire, but I need this break. It was the right moment to go… I need to take care of my body and give it a break. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Amanda Nunes ended her career with a record of 23-5 and is the former UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion.