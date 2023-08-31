Brandon Royval hints at impending Alexandre Pantoja fight announcement: “And New”

It appears that Brandon Royval is next for UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

‘The Cannibal’ has been out of action since his trilogy with Brandon Moreno last month at UFC 290. There, the two turned in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate, going back and forth for five rounds. In the end, it was Alexandre Pantoja who got the nod by split decision, ending the title run of ‘The Assassin Baby’.

While there were calls for a fourth fight, Brandon Royval was also vocal about getting a title shot. ‘Raw Dawg’ is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, last scoring a knockout win over Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City in April. While a big win, the flyweight was vocal about his desire to move from the prelims.

Luckily for Brandon Royval, it seems that his wish has been granted. On Instagram, the flyweight contender hinted that he has been given a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja. While no date was listed, it seems that fans can expect the contest to be announced in the coming weeks.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY RESPONDS TO ALEXANDRE PANTOJA’S CALLOUT, CLAIMS HE KO’D HIM IN SPARRING: “DOES HE WANT ME TO POST IT?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Royval (@broyval)

“Soon [,] Just waiting on a date, stay healthy champ. Excited to share the cage with you again. [Alexandre Pantoja] And new….” – Brandon Royval wrote on social media earlier today.

If the bout gets booked, it’ll be a rematch of their clash at UFC Vegas 34 in August 2021. In that initial outing, Alexandre Pantoja scored a second-round submission win. Over two years later, it seems that he’ll likely be running it back with Brandon Royval, with the world title on the line.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Brandon Royval vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2?