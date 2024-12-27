UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: ‘Let’s encourage that’
One notable name in the UFC history books is vouching for the idea of Robert Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight.
Whittaker was recently asked on his podcast about a potential change in weight class. The former UFC middleweight champion ruled out a return to the welterweight division. With that said, “The Reaper” did throw out the possibility of moving up to light heavyweight.
It’s something that one former UFC title challenger and popular personality would like to see happen.
Chael Sonnen Wants to See Robert Whittaker at Light Heavyweight
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen expressed intrigue in a light heavyweight run for Robert Whittaker.
“Let’s encourage that,” Sonnen said. “I am so completely for that idea and I don’t totally know what would happen. I just know I’ve never seen Robert Whittaker quit ever, and I also know another thing: The old expression, ‘father time catches everyone,’ that’s not what’s happening with Whittaker.
“Just so you understand, like, the outcome of Whittaker’s last fight, that’s not what happened. There was a position with a specific opponent that cost Whittaker that fight. However, the expression of father time, it’s still real and Whittaker is getting to that point where he might start to sense it’s reality.”
Whittaker last stepped inside the Octagon back in October. The former middleweight titleholder was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev in the opening frame. Whittaker’s bottom teeth ended up being pushed in and he decided to have them removed due to a history of issues.
We’ll keep you updated on what’s next for Whittaker as time rolls along.
