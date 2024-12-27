Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.
Right now, Conor McGregor is in need of a change. Following his controversial sexual assault civil case, his reputation is in tatters. From disdain in his home country of Ireland to disrespect from the mixed martial arts community, it seems as if the public opinion of ‘Notorious’ has shifted dramatically.
With that being said, it likely isn’t going to stop him from making a return to the Octagon next year. While there’s been talk of him boxing Logan Paul, the real interest is in him returning to mixed martial arts.
So, we thought we’d throw together a few possible opponents for him if he does wind up getting back in the cage.
McGregor vs Diaz 3
It’s been destined to happen ever since the rematch all the way back in 2016. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz need to run it back for a third time, even if we aren’t going to get them in their primes anymore. This is the last great superfight from that generation that can be made, and the promotion would be fools not to consider it.
McGregor vs Chandler
If only for Michael Chandler’s sanity, can we please try and make this fight happen? You just know that it would be an absolute barnburner with both men going out there with the intention of putting on a war. Chandler refuses to go down without a fight, and Conor wants to prove that he still has the technical ability necessary to finish his rivals at the elite level.
McGregor vs Hooker
Dan Hooker has earned the right to face someone like Conor McGregor in a big money match. He knows how to go out there and put on a show, and in a collision like this, you’d have to think he’d be seen as the favorite – especially if it goes down at lightweight. This may feel like a bit of a wildcard option, but it’s one that should be taken seriously.
