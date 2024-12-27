Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

By Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Conor McGregor

Right now, Conor McGregor is in need of a change. Following his controversial sexual assault civil case, his reputation is in tatters. From disdain in his home country of Ireland to disrespect from the mixed martial arts community, it seems as if the public opinion of ‘Notorious’ has shifted dramatically.

RELATED: How Alex Pereira could cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time in 2025

With that being said, it likely isn’t going to stop him from making a return to the Octagon next year. While there’s been talk of him boxing Logan Paul, the real interest is in him returning to mixed martial arts.

So, we thought we’d throw together a few possible opponents for him if he does wind up getting back in the cage.

McGregor vs Diaz 3

It’s been destined to happen ever since the rematch all the way back in 2016. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz need to run it back for a third time, even if we aren’t going to get them in their primes anymore. This is the last great superfight from that generation that can be made, and the promotion would be fools not to consider it.

McGregor vs Chandler

If only for Michael Chandler’s sanity, can we please try and make this fight happen? You just know that it would be an absolute barnburner with both men going out there with the intention of putting on a war. Chandler refuses to go down without a fight, and Conor wants to prove that he still has the technical ability necessary to finish his rivals at the elite level.

McGregor vs Hooker

Dan Hooker has earned the right to face someone like Conor McGregor in a big money match. He knows how to go out there and put on a show, and in a collision like this, you’d have to think he’d be seen as the favorite – especially if it goes down at lightweight. This may feel like a bit of a wildcard option, but it’s one that should be taken seriously.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Alex Pereira

How Alex Pereira could cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time in 2025

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
UFC

Alex Volkanovski reveals attribute he'd like as a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC legend Alex Volkanovski has revealed what kind of attribute he’d like to add to his arsenal as a mixed martial artist.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley explains why he's taking a break from social media

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has explained why he wants to take a break from social media ahead of his proposed return to the cage.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya plans to remind fans of his greatness in UFC Saudi Arabia return: "Y'all must've forgot"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to remind fans how good he is.

Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev can win UFC middleweight title: 'It's a matter of whether he wants to'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has full confidence in Islam Makhachev’s ability to capture gold at 185 pounds.

Alex Pereira

Retired UFC fan favorite says Alex Pereira has already earned Hall of Fame honors: 'Look at what he has done'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024
Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: 'I just know how difficult it is'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One former UFC legend doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be fighting outside of the UFC again for a long time, and that’s if he ever does get the chance.

Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: 'D*ckhead'

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

One notable UFC lightweight contender is taking aim at Ilia Topuria for using the Conor McGregor playbook.

Jon Jones UFC crowd
UFC

Jon Jones details five-year plan for UFC retirement amid uncertainty of Tom Aspinall fight: "Money is a motivator"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has laid out his plans for the next five years.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett seemingly teases showdown against Michael Chandler is next: "I'll see you at the top"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett could end up facing Michael Chandler next.