Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Right now, Conor McGregor is in need of a change. Following his controversial sexual assault civil case, his reputation is in tatters. From disdain in his home country of Ireland to disrespect from the mixed martial arts community, it seems as if the public opinion of ‘Notorious’ has shifted dramatically.

With that being said, it likely isn’t going to stop him from making a return to the Octagon next year. While there’s been talk of him boxing Logan Paul, the real interest is in him returning to mixed martial arts.

So, we thought we’d throw together a few possible opponents for him if he does wind up getting back in the cage.