Netflix executive admits growing pains with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live stream: ‘We learn from those things’

By Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event was a massive success for Netflix, but it didn’t go off without some hiccups.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Throughout the show, viewers were complaining about their feeds cutting in and out. In particular, many were having issues with the undercard matches, which actually proved to be far more exciting and competitive than the main event. Of course, fans tuned in to see Paul vs. Tyson and the numbers were significant.

Netflix boasted 65 million viewers on its platform for the live stream, but the technical difficulties have left many questioning whether or not the platform can handle live sporting events regularly.

Netflix Execs Talk Growing Pains With Live Sports Streaming

A press event was recently held to promote WWE Raw’s upcoming debut on the Netflix platform. Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, discussed learning experiences following the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event (via Deadline).

“Whenever we do live events, we want it to go smoothly for every single one of our members. That’s really important—also, to put it in perspective, it was 65 million concurrent streams, right? It was a very successful night. A lot of people [watched], the scale was very big, which is great. There’s a lot of interest in it,” she said.

“We expected a big number, for sure. It was a big number. But again, you don’t know, and you can’t learn these things until you do them so you take a big swing. Our teams and our engineers are amazing, moved super quickly, and stabilized it, and many of the members had it back up and running pretty quickly. But we learn from those things. And we’ve all obviously done a lot of stuff to learn and get ready for the NFL and Beyoncé at halftime and so we’re totally ready and excited for WWE.”

Netflix recently hosted two live NFL games during the holiday season. The general consensus is that those streams were high quality and had little to no issues. It’s certainly a good sign for WWE, as its flagship show will be hitting the platform every Monday night beginning on January 6th.

Jake Paul Mike Tyson

