Marvin Vettori vents his frustration after Anderson Silva and Jacaré Souza allegedly turn down fight offers

Marvin Vettori has always been one of the most outspoken fighters in the entire UFC roster, and he’s showing it once again, calling out two MMA legends.

On the earliest hours of Saturday, the Italian fighter took on his Twitter account to unload on Anderson “The Spider” Silva and Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza.

I was trying to be nice and everything but fuck man I’m tired of people turning me down.@SpiderAnderson said no @JacareMMA said no. Everybody has an excuse. You don’t wanna fight? Get the fuck out of the @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 25, 2020

Fuck man I get it legend here legend there but if you are in the UFC it means you belong with the best of the best.

You can’t pretend to pick and choose fights at this level.

I see this shit over and over@Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 25, 2020

“I was trying to be nice and everything but f*** man I’m tired of people turning me down.

Anderson Silva said no, Jacaré Souza said no. Everybody has an excuse. You don’t wanna fight? Get the f*** out of the UFC”, stated Vettori on his social media.

“F*** man, I get it, legend here legend there but if you are in the UFC it means you belong with the best of the best. You can’t pretend to pick and choose fights at this level. I see this s*** over and over”, continued the Mezzacorona-native.

A fan, then, asked about potential bouts against Ian Heinisch or Krzysztof Jotko, but “The Italian Dream” claimed them turned it down, as well.

Motherfuckers don’t wanna fight me either — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 25, 2020

“Motherf****rs don’t wanna fight me either,” wrote the Kings MMA representative.

It wasn’t the first time Marvin Vettori called out Anderson Silva. On July 20 he posted an Instagram story, asking for a fight with the future Hall of Famer.

“Come on dude. Fight somebody your size, let’s stop this fake a** bs fight that makes no sense”, said Vettori after a fan-made poster hinted a scrap between “The Spider” and Anthony Pettis.

“I see you [are] training, let’s see if you still got it”, concluded Italy’s own.

Marvin Vettori is currently riding a three-bout winning streak in the UFC, triumphing over Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, and most recently Karl Roberson. His latest victory claimed him the #14 spot in the UFC’s middleweight rankings.

Who would you like to see “The Italian Dream” clashes against next? Drop a comment in the section below, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 25/7/2020.