Jorge Masvidal reacts after the UFC books Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title

By Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is reacting after the UFC booked Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title.

Jorge Masvidal

Dana White and the UFC have made it official, the return of the ceremonial BMF title will take place at UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It will be Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) going head-to-head with Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) in the lightweight main event.

‘The Highlight’ and ‘The Diamond’ originally met back in April of 2018 where it was Poirier claiming victory via TKO at 0:33 of Round 4.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Gaethje, 34, most recently fought and defeated Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) at UFC 286 in March of this year.

Poirier, also 34, last entered the Octagon in November of last year defeating Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by submission.

The ‘Baddest MotherF**ker’ title was originally created for the 2019 match between Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) and Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) at UFC 244. It was ‘Gamebred’ who would ultimately defeat Diaz via TKO to claim the ‘BMF’ award.

Jorge Masvidal, 38, retired earlier this year after his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) at UFC 287.

It was during a recent appearance with Ariel Helwani of ‘The MMA Hour’ that Masvidal shared his thoughts on the return of the BMF title:

“I love it. I love it, keep it alive. They picked the right fighters to do it, they are gonna f**king give their life. The first BMF fight, you got to see what it should be about: guys trying to kill each other and, no matter what, pushing forward. If the referee doesn’t stop that, I literally would have had to kill Nate Diaz because he was gonna keep coming, keep coming, and keep coming. I was more than ready to kill him.”

Concluding Masvidal said (h/t MMANews):

“That’s what it needs to be. When you get in there, you gotta understand, man, you gotta go for it all, you gotta put on a show for these motherf**kers around the world. I think they picked the right two candidates to do that.”

It’s obvious that Jorge Masvidal is very enthused that the ‘BMF’ title will be back in play at UFC 291 and believes the UFC picked the best fighters to get the job done.

Will you be watching UFC 291 later this month? Who’s your pick to claim the ‘BMF’ title – Poirier or Gaethje?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis and UFC 290

UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023
Tai Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa set for hometown fight in Sydney at UFC 293 against Alexander Volkov

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Tai Tuivasa will be getting a hometown fight.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya
Jon Jones

Jon Jones confirms he squashed the beef with fellow UFC champion Israel Adesanya: “Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward”

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Jon Jones has squashed the beef with Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Watch - Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear quite chummy in recent meetup (Video)

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appeared quite chummy during their recent meetup.

Jorge Masvidal, UFC
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals he was involved in a bathroom brawl during UFC China event

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is revealing that he was involved in a bathroom brawl during a UFC China event.

Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis claims Israel Adesanya is already viewing him as "the champion" ahead of potential title fight

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023
Israel Adesanya, UFC
UFC

Israel Adesanya names 'the sleeper fight' for Saturday's UFC 290 event

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared his pick for ‘the sleeper fight’ of Saturday night’s UFC 290 event.

Alexandre Pantoja, Deiveson Figueiredo
Brandon Moreno

Michael Bisping explains why he thinks Alexandre Pantoja will dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290: “My word he just takes submissions”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing Alexandre Pantoja to dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 this weekend.

Bo Nickal, UFC
UFC

Bo Nickal reacts after being made a historic betting favorite for Saturday’s UFC 290 event: “Great value. Hammer it”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on being the biggest betting favorite in UFC history ahead of his return to the cage this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie weighs in on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor was not there for his team: “He wasn’t at a lot of morning practices”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor wasn’t there for his team during the process.