Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: “I didn’t get back to cell service for 3 days”

Apparently the Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

UFC Saudi Arabia takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh.

It was to have been Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) in the middleweight main event. ‘Borz’ had to withdraw due to illness which left the promotion scrambling for a fighter to take his place.

Apparently one of the fighters that was on the hit list to replace Chimaev was Bo Nickal, but because of being out of cell range, it became a missed opportunity.

In an interview on his YouTube channel, Nickal confirmed that the UFC had called him regarding fighting Robert Whittaker in the headliner on June 22nd in Saudi Arabia:

“I did get a call, yeah. Unfortunately, I got a call while I was in the mountains of Montana and I didn’t get back to cell service for three days. I came back into cell service to a few text messages saying, ‘Call me back, call me back, call me back!’ And … it was too late.”

Continuing, Bo Nickal said:

“Honestly, I don’t really want go to Saudi Arabia and fight, that’s freaking far as crap.”

Concluding, the 28-year-old shared the payday would have been a good one (h/t MMAMania):

“I’m not going to disclose numbers, but they were up there. But, it was just too late. I couldn’t even really consider it because they had already kind of figured everything out, the way they were going to do it because I was gone.”

Bo Nickal (6-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Cody Brundage (10-6 MMA) by submission this past April at UFC 300.

UFC Saudi Arabia will now see Whittaker going up against Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA) this weekend.

