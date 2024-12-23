Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised what Daniel Cormier has been able to achieve in the world of mixed martial arts.

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan

Throughout the course of his career, Daniel Cormier accomplished some incredible things. From his days as an Olympian to his dominant run in mixed martial arts, he didn’t waste any time. Nowadays, he’s enjoying life as an analyst and a commentator for the UFC after retiring.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier says he no longer cares about fan criticism thanks to advice from Joe Rogan: “I’m not apologizing for doing my job”

While many know Cormier as one of the voices of the UFC, hardcore fans remember what he brought to the table in terms of his abilities inside the cage. He was an absolute animal, to the point where he became a two-weight world champion.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke about why ‘DC’ is so special.

Rogan praises Cormier

“Some of my friends that fight in the UFC, if you didn’t know who they were and you met them, they are some of the loveliest people.”

Rogan added: “Daniel [Cormier] was a light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion. He was a two-division world champion and was dominating a weight class in Strikeforce that he didn’t even belong in heavyweight.

“He’s like 5ft 11in. He’s not a big guy. He’s just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. Dominated two different divisions. He was a killer. The nicest f***ing guy you’d ever meet in your life.

“If you were hanging around him, you’d never believe that could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head. You would never believe it. You would just think he’s this sweetheart of a guy.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What’s your favorite Daniel Cormier memory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024
Nate Diaz
Islam Makhachev

Top UFC title contender backs Nate Diaz in backstage incident with Islam Makhachev's team

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

One highly-rated UFC title contender is backing Nate Diaz in the bottle-throwing incident involving Islam Makhachev’s team.

Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev: 'I was surprised'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Israel Adesanya has offered an explanation for why he wants to eventually share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev.

Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan feels he's the only fighter who can defeat Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan believes he’s the only one who can dethrone UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Manel Kape, Kai Kara-France
Manel Kape

Manel Kape goes scorched earth on Kai Kara-France after recent comments: "I'll beat you till you love me"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has responded to Kai Kara-France.

Colby Covington

Daniel Cormier reveals what worries him about Colby Covington's UFC future following TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024
Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC champion thinks Khamzat Chimaev beats Alex Pereira in rumored title fight

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024

One former UFC titleholder believes Khamzat Chimaev would be able to dethrone the current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor mocks "novice" Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked Logan Paul in a recent social media post as talk of a boxing match between them intensifies.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases new career for life after mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC legend Jon Jones has teased what he could end up doing when he eventually retires from mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje reportedly considered in huge possible lightweight fight

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje is reportedly being considered for a huge possible lightweight collision in the UFC next year.