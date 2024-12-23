Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised what Daniel Cormier has been able to achieve in the world of mixed martial arts.

Throughout the course of his career, Daniel Cormier accomplished some incredible things. From his days as an Olympian to his dominant run in mixed martial arts, he didn’t waste any time. Nowadays, he’s enjoying life as an analyst and a commentator for the UFC after retiring.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier says he no longer cares about fan criticism thanks to advice from Joe Rogan: “I’m not apologizing for doing my job”

While many know Cormier as one of the voices of the UFC, hardcore fans remember what he brought to the table in terms of his abilities inside the cage. He was an absolute animal, to the point where he became a two-weight world champion.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke about why ‘DC’ is so special.