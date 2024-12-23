Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised what Daniel Cormier has been able to achieve in the world of mixed martial arts.
Throughout the course of his career, Daniel Cormier accomplished some incredible things. From his days as an Olympian to his dominant run in mixed martial arts, he didn’t waste any time. Nowadays, he’s enjoying life as an analyst and a commentator for the UFC after retiring.
While many know Cormier as one of the voices of the UFC, hardcore fans remember what he brought to the table in terms of his abilities inside the cage. He was an absolute animal, to the point where he became a two-weight world champion.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke about why ‘DC’ is so special.
Rogan praises Cormier
“Some of my friends that fight in the UFC, if you didn’t know who they were and you met them, they are some of the loveliest people.”
Rogan added: “Daniel [Cormier] was a light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion. He was a two-division world champion and was dominating a weight class in Strikeforce that he didn’t even belong in heavyweight.
“He’s like 5ft 11in. He’s not a big guy. He’s just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. Dominated two different divisions. He was a killer. The nicest f***ing guy you’d ever meet in your life.
“If you were hanging around him, you’d never believe that could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head. You would never believe it. You would just think he’s this sweetheart of a guy.”
