Brandon Royval explains why he approves of Kai Asakura getting a UFC title shot for his debut

By Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval believes newcomer Kai Asakura’s title shot is a breath of fresh air for the division.

Brandon Royval, Kai Asakura

Asakura will face UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC 310 co-main event in December. After a decorated tenure in RIZIN, Asakura will make his UFC debut on the highest possible stage in the flyweight division.

Royval, after a win over Tatsuro Taira last weekend, remains the No. 1 contender in the UFC flyweight division. He could potentially face the Pantoja vs. Asakura winner, depending on the UFC 310 results.

It’s extremely rare for the UFC to give an immediate title shot to a debutee. Royval, despite holding the top spot in the division, isn’t opposed to Asakura’s push to the belt.

Brandon Royval explains how he benefits from a Kai Asakura title shot

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Royval reacted to Asakura’s title shot.

“It just gave me a way to aim, and that’s what I wanted,” Royval said. “Whoever the winner is, there’s certain advantages either way. I can fight in Brazil or in Japan. If Kai Asakura wins, a fight in Japan would be mandatory, I think…I personally don’t care, because I need a shake-up in the division. I’m running through everybody behind me. The whole Top 5 I pretty much have a [win] over, and that goes as far as the whole Top 10. I’m recycling Top 5 people at this point, and I need someone to shake up the division and Kai Asakura could be that guy. If he can catch a [win], I’m getting the next title shot almost guaranteed, in my head.”

Royval has won back-to-back fights since a loss to Pantoja at UFC 296 for the flyweight title. He’s won five of his last six fights overall, including finishes of Matheus Nicolau and Matt Schnell.

Before making his way to the UFC, Asakura captured the Rizin bantamweight championship by finishing Juan Archuleta at Rizin 45. Despite his success in RIZIN, he’s fought just twice since Dec. 2021.

Asakura’s addition to the UFC flyweight division creates many fun potential matchups for Royval and others. Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi will also clash in a potential No. 1 contender fight at UFC Edmonton later this year.

Royval and Asakura could potentially be on a future collision course. But for now, Royval is happy to let Asakura cut the line and add a new element to the division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brandon Royval UFC

