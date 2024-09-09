Dana White reveals his MMA Mount Rushmore ahead of UFC 306

By Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

Dana White’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ features four of the greatest to ever fight in the promotion, including one he’s vehemently defended.

Dana White

White and the UFC are just days away from the most ambitious pay-per-view event in MMA history this Saturday in Las Vegas. The UFC’s debut at the Sphere venue will intertwine sports and entertainment at the one-of-a-kind venue.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley faces Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 co-main event. The card is the promotion’s annual Noche UFC event, promoting the history of combat sports in Mexico.

In the lead-up to UFC 306, White has remained busy with his various responsibilities as the promotion’s headman. Additionally, he’s ramped up the debate regarding the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings and Jon Jones’s current placement.

In the spirit of the UFC’s pound-for-pound debate, White was asked to share his MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’, featuring some of the all-time greats.

Dana White puts Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and GSP at the top

In an interview with ESPN, White put Jones, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and Georges St-Pierre at MMA’s summit.

Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic in November at the UFC’s Madison Square Garden event. He hasn’t competed since earning the then-vacant heavyweight title over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Ronda Rousey is inarguably one of the greatest female fighters of all time, and arguably the most important in women’s MMA history. Rousey set the standard in the UFC’s bantamweight division before Amanda Nunes’s ascent to the throne.

Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor earned titles in multiple weight classes. McGregor is still active on the UFC roster but hasn’t competed since UFC 264.

St-Pierre retired after defeating Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217.

White’s list of his top four MMA greats will surely be debated going forward. But, one thing is certain, White still appreciates the fighters who were responsible for the sport’s rapid rise.

