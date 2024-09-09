Dana White reveals his MMA Mount Rushmore ahead of UFC 306

Dana White’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ features four of the greatest to ever fight in the promotion, including one he’s vehemently defended.

White and the UFC are just days away from the most ambitious pay-per-view event in MMA history this Saturday in Las Vegas. The UFC’s debut at the Sphere venue will intertwine sports and entertainment at the one-of-a-kind venue.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley faces Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 co-main event. The card is the promotion’s annual Noche UFC event, promoting the history of combat sports in Mexico.

In the lead-up to UFC 306, White has remained busy with his various responsibilities as the promotion’s headman. Additionally, he’s ramped up the debate regarding the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings and Jon Jones’s current placement.

In the spirit of the UFC’s pound-for-pound debate, White was asked to share his MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’, featuring some of the all-time greats.