Robert Whittaker promises to surprise fans with new fight style after Khamzat Chimaev loss

UFC star Robert Whittaker has promised a new fight style for himself in the wake of his recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is a big fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some great things in the sport, most notably becoming UFC middleweight champion. While he’s experienced some setbacks in recent years, including a nasty loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, that hasn’t stopped him from dusting himself off and going again.

Of course, given how many years he’s been doing this for, many wonder whether or not Whittaker is still capable of competing with the elite middleweights in the division. Either way, though, he’s going to give it his best shot, even after his jaw injury.

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Reaper’ provided an insight into what his plan is moving forward.