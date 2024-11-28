Robert Whittaker promises to surprise fans with new fight style after Khamzat Chimaev loss

By Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024

UFC star Robert Whittaker has promised a new fight style for himself in the wake of his recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker

As we know, Robert Whittaker is a big fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some great things in the sport, most notably becoming UFC middleweight champion. While he’s experienced some setbacks in recent years, including a nasty loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, that hasn’t stopped him from dusting himself off and going again.

RELATED: Robert Whittaker provides shocking update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Of course, given how many years he’s been doing this for, many wonder whether or not Whittaker is still capable of competing with the elite middleweights in the division. Either way, though, he’s going to give it his best shot, even after his jaw injury.

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Reaper’ provided an insight into what his plan is moving forward.

Whittaker looks ahead to the future

“I’m 34 in December,” Whittaker said on the MMArcade podcast. “I still have some tricks up my sleeve. I still have some goals I want to hit. I am fiddling with some new skills.

“I’ve been fighting the same way for about 12 years. A lot of these new guys coming up watched me when they were kids. So, I think the manuscript on how I fight is out there, it’s time to change things up a little.

“I’m gonna surprise some people. Let’s leave it at that for now.

“To be fair, I haven’t even developed it yet, I’ve got to work on it. I got punched about 400 times in the head today [laughs]. The style’s not working yet, but we are working on it.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What should be next for Robert Whittaker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Robert Whittaker UFC

