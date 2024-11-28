John Lineker to face Kulabdam in Muay Thai firefight at ONE Fight Night 27   

The card for ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev continues to evolve, and the latest addition is absolutely bonkers.

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker continues his Muay Thai journey when he meets staunch striker Kulabdam. The pair will battle on Friday, January 10, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in a bantamweight tilt that will produce fireworks for as long as it lasts.

Following a successful tenure in MMA, Lineker has taken to the pure-striking realm like a duck to water. The Brazilian has scored consecutive knockouts against Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko to show his worth.

But as the knockouts continue, the competition only gets tougher.

Enter Kulabdam. The Thai striker is known for his firefights in ONE Championship. He’s faced the biggest and best names on offer, including former bantamweight ruler Nong-O Hama.

Win or lose, Kulabdam loves nothing more than to stand in the pocket and render his opponent unconscious with his ferocious “Left Meteorite.” So when the duo collides at ONE Fight Night 27, someone is expected to fall.