John Lineker to face Kulabdam in Muay Thai firefight at ONE Fight Night 27   

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2024

The card for ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev continues to evolve, and the latest addition is absolutely bonkers.   

John Lineker

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker continues his Muay Thai journey when he meets staunch striker Kulabdam. The pair will battle on Friday, January 10, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in a bantamweight tilt that will produce fireworks for as long as it lasts.

Following a successful tenure in MMA, Lineker has taken to the pure-striking realm like a duck to water. The Brazilian has scored consecutive knockouts against Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko to show his worth. 

But as the knockouts continue, the competition only gets tougher. 

Enter Kulabdam. The Thai striker is known for his firefights in ONE Championship. He’s faced the biggest and best names on offer, including former bantamweight ruler Nong-O Hama. 

Win or lose, Kulabdam loves nothing more than to stand in the pocket and render his opponent unconscious with his ferocious “Left Meteorite.” So when the duo collides at ONE Fight Night 27, someone is expected to fall.  

John Lineker looking for third straight Muay Thai win at ONE Fight Night 27

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker’s Muay Thai run has been highly successful so far. And he can propel himself into a top contender in the division if he can earn his third consecutive win at ONE Fight Night 27. 

“Hands of Stone’s” back-to-back knockouts against Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko have more than established him as a credible threat to the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title picture. 

As a former MMA divisional king himself, nobody questions the legitimacy of Lineker’s prowess. But if he can defeat Kulabdam, there’s a serious chance for the Brazilian bruiser to compete for the division’s gold in 2025. 

John Lineker ONE Championship

